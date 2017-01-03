News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Narrow body aircraft segment has accounted for the largest market share of more than 45% owing to increasing passenger traffic, which has resulted in the extended seat capacity within an aircraft. North America dominated the global market and accounted for largest share of more than 40%. The following factors such as development of networks within Central America and Caribbean regions, growing incidence of passenger traffic and simultaneous growth in low cost carriers are the factors favoring the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include EADS Sogerma, Sell GmbH, Recaro Aircraft, Seating GmbH & Co. KG, FACC AG, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Nordam Interiors & Structures Division, Rockwell Collins Inc., PPG Aerospace, Thales S.A., Zodiac Aerospace, Jamco America, Inc., Boeing Company – CDG, Diehl Aero Systems Holding GmbH, Satcom1, TIMCO Aviation Service Inc., STG Aerospace Ltd., Panasonic Avionics Corporation,, Honeywell International, United Technology Corporation (UTC) and B/E Aerospace.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Application Covered:
• Very Large Aircraft
• Wide Body Aircraft
• Commercial Aviation Aircrafts Windows & Windshields
• Narrow Body Aircraft
• VIP Aircrafts
Type Covered:
• VIP Cabin Refurbishing
• Passenger—To—
• Commercial Cabin Refurbishing (C-C-R)
Fittings Covered:
• Passenger Seats
• Retrofit
• IFEC System
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse