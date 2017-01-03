Book Your Dream Wedding at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair 2017

To make your dreams come true, The Ajman Palace Hotel has launched a fabulous all-inclusive wedding package

-- To make your dreams come true, The Ajman Palace Hotel has launched a fabulous all-inclusive wedding package that will be available to visitors at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair taking place from 11to 13January, 2017. The exhibition is organized in association with The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and co-sponsored by Ajman Bank and 2XL Furniture & Home Décor.Rolling out the package, Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of The Ajman Palace Hotel, said, "Wedding celebrations require perfection and at The Ajman Palace Hotel we are dedicated to exceed our guests' expectations. No matter what your budget, we work hard to deliver a dream wedding. Therefore, we have devised this unique all-inclusive wedding package that allows 'couples-to-be' exceptional benefits with no hidden costs. Large or intimate, we promise perfection all the way, for we know it is those little personal touches that make a celebration unique."• The Ajman Palace Hotel Special Wedding Menu• One night stay for the couple in a one bedroom suite with honeymoon set-up amenities• A delicious 5-tier wedding cake• Make-up room for the bride• Wedding stage & catwalk• Light system (two beam moving head, six LED parcan, and four city colour)• Photography with digital album• Video camera DVD• Professional DJ player (Male or Female)• Center Piece (35) with nice collection of fresh flowers on the tables• Custom-created bridal bouquet• 100 invitation cards AED 5 for eachBoasting the largest 'Al Saalah' Ballroom (divisible into three rooms), The Ajman Palace Hotel is the most prestigious and romantic address in the Northern Emirates. As a premier wedding venue, the plush 5-star offers a complete range of services for a perfect wedding. Executing countless details with precision and passion is the hotel's highly experienced banqueting and events team. The venues are equally superb. In addition to the magnificent ballroom, the hotel offers an excellent choice of flexible event spaces including Pool Terrace, Beach Garden, Al Ewan Conference Hall, Al Meelas – VIP Majlis Room, Rooftop Terrace, Rooftop Deck, Foyer and pre-function areas.Ferghal stressed, "Complementing our event venues, we have got fantastic hidden gems to give you the space and privacy for creating memories that will last a lifetime. Be it a serene beachside setting overlooking the beautiful Arabian Gulf, a secluded terrace for private dinners, unique spot on the beach, exclusive rooftop deck or your very special corner in a restaurant, we have got the most romantic spaces reserved for you combined with the finest hospitality."The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.The Ajman Palace Hotel offers a choice ofconsisting of a private room with plush white furniture, dressing area, and a spacious living room furnished with mirrors and elegant sofas. It is thoughtfully designed to ensure a sense of privacy and comfort. Couples can enjoy a relaxing stay in an all-embracing romantic atmosphere with a host of indulgent in-room amenities, chocolates, flowers, fragrances that spell opulence. In addition, the hotel offers a private make-up room immediately adjacent to the 'Al Saalah' Ballroom. This is ideal for final touch ups before joining your guests. Private access for ladies and a separate lift for the bride that would take her to the reception straight from her exclusive make-up room are just some of the thoughtful touches.