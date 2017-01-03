 
Aplicaciones Tecnológicas sponsors the National Electrical Sector Congress of Brazil

 
PATERNA, Spain - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The 8th Edition of the congress united over 400 attendees with the aim of learning and hearing about sector innovations.

This 8th Edition of the Circuito Nacional del Sector Eléctrico (CINASE (http://cinase.com.br/2016/)) of Brazil took place from the 13th to 14th of October and celebrated in the Brazilian city of Curitiba.

The yearly event gathers a group of experts in the electrical sector and serves to present the principal innovations in the market. This year in particular has placed much emphasis on a new Brazilian standard for the regulation of lightning protection systems, based on the international standard IEC 62305, and on how to interpret it.

This Edition of CINASE has also addressed issues related to lightning protection systems in all their aspects (external protection, internal and preventive), earthing systems, low voltage electrical installations, medium voltage substations and energy quality, among many others.

In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we design and manufacture of ese terminals, surge protection devices, storm detectors, earthing systems and exothermic welding.


http://lightningprotection-at3w.com

