Innovaccer Launches Free Tool to Help Providers Compare ACO Performances and Trends
ACO Compare has been created after extensive research on Accountable Care Organizations currently functioning in the US with performance and quality data as received from CMS. The 33 quality reporting measures specified by the CMS serve as the basis of comparison which are divided into four broad domains:
● Patient/Caregiver Experience
● Care Coordination/
● Preventive health measures
● At-risk Population measures
As the healthcare industry transitions to value-based care, the need is to identify gaps in care, develop care plans and services centered around patients. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that ACOs are able to track their performances on different measures, assess the trend and are aware of the best practices in the industry. ACO Compare enables providers to learn about the trends, compare metrics, beneficiaries and shared savings over a period of three years.
This tool provides the users an interactive dashboard with a simple point-and-click interface to compare upto five ACOs at once. A visually absorbing, detailed, color-coded comparison is performed on the four domains and set against measures specified by CMS, including quality points and generated savings. All of these points can be benchmarked against the national average to get a better understanding of where any one organisation/
Abhinav Shashank, CEO & Co-Founder of Innovaccer said, "Working with large value-focused organizations in the US healthcare space has helped us create interactive and visually adaptive solutions to deal with complex data. ACO Compare tool has been created on similar lines to pool in such complex data from several sources and present the trends in a comprehensible format to aid the transition to value-based reimbursements."
"Everyday we come across opportunities to improve healthcare, we want to put in our experience in the industry to use and help the healthcare community in delivering the best. In the past we launched several tools for this purpose and hope to continue this", said Sandeep Gupta, COO and Co-Founder at Innovaccer. Notably, Innovaccer had launched major tools such as 'MIPS Calculator' and 'Hospital Compare' for free.
To learn more about Innovaccer's journey with ACOs, find the Innovaccer team at HIMSS17 booth 6179-13# .
Access ACO Compare by Innovaccer here: http://www.innovaccer.com/
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc(http://www.innovaccer.com) is a Silicon Valley-headquartered, Healthcare analytics company. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information and help organizations make powerful decisions based on the key insights and predictions from their data. Its proprietary product Datashop enables provider organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Catholic Health Initiatives, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wolters Kluwers.
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.
Media Contact
Sachin Saxena
650-479-4891
sachin.saxena@
