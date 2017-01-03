News By Tag
First Global Academy (FGA) celebrates 10th year Anniversary and FGA Global Awards 2016
FGA is the pioneer institution in Sri Lanka to promote training and career development programs in the field of Islamic Banking, Finance, Takaful and Wealth Management. It has also been recognized as a significant talent supplying institution to Islamic Finance Institutions in the South Asian and Middle East region. FGA recognition for their immense contribution over a decade has been confirmed by the accolade they received in the year 2016. "The Best Islamic Finance Education Provider in Sri Lanka" by the prestigious 'Global Banking & Finance Review – UK' magazine, "Pioneering Islamic Finance Education Initiative Award 2016" by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) and "Islamic Finance Service Provider of the Year – 2016" at the inaugural Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) awards ceremony.
At the moment of celebration of its 10successful years of educating and training leaders to the local and global industry, Mr. Muath Mubarak – CEO of First Global Academy said that FGA has taken the responsibility to bridge the talent gap of the Islamic Finance Industry locally & globally and today we can see our alumini in most of the local and Middle East Islamic Finance Institutions (IFIs).
This FGA Global Awards 2016 has attracted many prominent Sharia Scholars and industry professionals including the CEOs / Heads of Islamic Finance Unit, parents and the students where they had an opportunity for a great networking to share their thoughts. The event was graced by the Chief Guest Mr. Simon Culhane - Chartered FCSI, CEO of CISI UK and Mrs Feroza Ameen, Chief Manager of Al-Adala Islamic Banking Unit at Commercial Bank of Ceylon Ltd as our Guest of Honor.
The keynote speech on the FGA Global Awards 2016 was delivered by Mr. Ikram Thowfeek, Founder & Managing Director of First Global Group, shared his three decades of practical experience, knowledge and exposure in the field of Islamic Banking & Finance. Mr. Thowfeek to encourage the awards winners said that,
"Islamic Bankers are not mere job seekers; they are solution providers, also emphasized to be ethical entrepreneurs to start their own unique and first of its kind ventures and tap the doors of Islamic Finance Institutions not with the objective of seeking a job position but to be a partner with the bank through a Mudaraba / Musharaka funding"
FGA is humble enough to share that more than 3000 professionals are in the local and global Islamic Finance market making a different and adding value to industry and further 150 plus students have obtained their Associate membership (ACSI-UK) which is awarded by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI) - UK, the largest and most widely respected professional in the securities and investments field.
In this occasion our Chief Guest Mr. Simon Culhane – Chartered FCSI, CEO of Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI) - UK, said,
"Islamic Finance is growing at a significant rate and it can only continue if it is supported by the right knowledge and right skills and that's what FGA has done by recognizing the talents. Islamic Finance is also not confined to Islamic traditional countries; rather United Kingdom is the Europe center for Islamic Finance. UK has 20 banks which offer Islamic Finance services and London Stock Exchange is significant in raising USD 51 Billion through 57 Sukuk issuance. So many infrastructure projects including, Big Ben Tower, Olympic city in 2014, power stations and mega projects in the country has being funded by Islamic Finance Institutions(
In marking the 10th Year Anniversary, FGA extended ten 100% scholarships for various organizations and individuals to follow our Executive Diploma in Islamic Banking & Finance (EDIBF) program.
FGA Global Awards 2016 was sponsored by many industry players including;
Platinum Sponsor - MIT Global UAE, Lead Sponsor – Amana Bank PLC, Gold Sponsor- PLC- As Safa, Silver Sponsor - Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI) – UK and Amana Takaful Limited, Associate Partner – HNB, Al Najah, Official Magazine Partner - Islamic Finance Today, Knowledge Partner – BDO, Event Partner- Knowledge Box.
The next class commencement will be on 21st January 2017 at 9.00 am at FGA Auditorium. The students will have the privilege of getting a deep knowledge of Islamic Banking & Finance industry growth potential and the enamors opportunities during the program, so that students and professionals can get into a lucrative and promising career path, to tap into the riches of this Multi-Trillion Dollar Islamic Finance industry.
About FGA: FGA has pioneered the introduction of some highly recognized and quality courses of study in Islamic Banking and Finance in Sri Lanka since 2006. FGA is an award winning and an accredited educational institute on a local and international level. It is the only institution in the country recognized as the 'Best Islamic Finance Education Provider' by the prestigious Global Banking & Finance Review magazine – UK and Pioneering Islamic Finance Education Initiative Award 2016" by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA)
In addition it is also the only educational institution which has been recognized as "Education First" in the first ever Islamic Finance country report 2011 by KPMG – Sri Lanka and was recently covered in the Global Islamic Finance Forum – GIFF2012 – Country and Business Guide, as a 'Talent Development' institution for the Islamic finance industry, coming from Sri Lanka.
