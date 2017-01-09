Upcoming Free Tarzana Seminars to Offer "New Year, New You" Strategies - Tarzana

WeightLoss1

-- It's New Year's resolution time and shedding that excess weight is among the commitments that many Americans have. To address weight loss challenges and explore the latest tools in the arsenal against the "battle of the bulge," West Medical, one of Southern California's leading bariatric experts, is hosting a series of seminars to explore the latest tools in the arsenal against obesity. The free gatherings will be held at 18425 Burbank Blvd Suite 102 in Tarzana on:· Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10 a.m.· Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m.· Monday, January 16, 2017 at 10 a.m.· Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10 a.m.· Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10 a.m."Many people have committed to a New Year, New You desire. Our seminars will offer solutions for those seeking to lose weight who have tried various diets and failed," said board-certified bariatric surgeon Hooman Shabatian, M.D., founder and medical director of West Medical. "Since we know that carrying excess weight can lead to a myriad adverse health conditions like heart attack, stroke and diabetes, it's crucial that we aim for our goal of becoming lean and healthy."West Medical has emerged as Southern California's leading weight loss medical practice whose team of physicians are adept at performing a range of state-of-the-art procedures. To reserve your spot at an upcoming seminar or for more information about West Medical and treatments offered, visit westmedical.com or call 855-525-6237. For updates on weight loss and other health-related matters, "Like" West Medical on Facebook - www.facebook.com/WestMedical/, Instagram - @west.medical and Twitter - @West_medical.