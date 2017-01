What is rhinoplasty? Read More

It can also #correct #impaired breathing caused by #structural defects in the #nose. #Rhinoplasty #surgery can change: #Nose size in relation to facial balance. #Nose width at the bridge or in the size and position of the nostrils.

Rhinoplasty enhances facial harmony and the proportions of your nose. It can also correct impaired breathing caused by structural defects in the nose.Rhinoplasty surgery can change:• Nose size in relation to facial balance• Nose width at the bridge or in the size and position of the nostrils• Nose profile with visible humps or depressions on the bridge• Nasal tip that is enlarged or bulbous, drooping, upturned or hooked• Nostrils that are large, wide, or upturned• Nasal asymmetryIf you desire a more symmetrical nose, keep in mind that everyone's face is asymmetric to some degree. Results may not be completely symmetric, although the goal is to create facial balance and correct proportion.Rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septumNose surgery that's done to improve an obstructed airway requires careful evaluation of the nasal structure as it relates to airflow and breathing.Correction of a deviated septum, one of the most common causes of breathing impairment, is achieved by adjusting the nasal structure to produce better alignment.