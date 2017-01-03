The Clement Palo Alto Celebrates Love and Romance with Special Valentine's Weekend Package

The Clement Palo Alto, which opened in March 2016, celebrates love and romance for its first Valentine's Weekend with a special package featuring a variety of amenities.

-- The Clement Palo Alto, which opened in March 2016, celebrates love and romance for its first Valentine's Weekend with a special package featuring a variety of amenities.The luxury all-inclusive hotel that boasts 23 spacious and richly appointed one-bedroom suites, starts your weekend off in style with Welcome Amenities that include early check-in, champagne with cotton candy and flowers.That evening, guests will be treated to a specially created three-course candle-lit dinner paired with fine wines. After dinner, you can toast each other under a gorgeous full moon at the hotel's cozy rooftop pool deck with fire pits. Keep in mind that the full moon rises on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11.The morning after your romantic night, savor a full breakfast with mimosas or Bellinis delivered to your room. Then luxuriate some more because you have a late check-out that day!To make your romantic weekend complete, you can also book a relaxing and rejuvenating spa treatment with our partners at nearby LaBelle Day Spa & Salon for an additional cost.Rates for this special Valentine's Weekend start at $429 per night available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-12.Please call one of our staff member at (650) 322-7111 to book this special package.About The Clement Palo AltoThe Clement Palo Alto opened its doors March 2016 and is one of the most innovative, personalized and unique luxury hotels in the country.With 23 spacious and richly appointed one-bedroom suites, The Clement Palo Alto sets a new standard for personalized luxury accommodations in a contemporary residential-style atmosphere.While unparalleled service is key to any great luxury hotel, The Clement Palo Alto takes its impeccable service to another level with an all-inclusive concept, including personalized concierge services, breakfast, lunch and dinner in an on-premise location of the guest's choice. All wine, beer and cocktails, in-room mini-refrigerator (stocked with the guest's favorites), and fully-stocked Guest Pantry available around the clock, are just a few of the amenities included in this all-inclusive experience.In fact, The Clement Palo Alto is more than all-inclusive, it is all-exclusive, catering exclusively to the guest's personal tastes and desires.The Clement Palo Alto is ideally located across from Stanford University and next to downtown Palo Alto, with its award-winning restaurants, world-class shopping and upscale spas. It is just 45 minutes south of San Francisco and only 30 minutes north of San Jose, not only making it convenient, but easily accessible to the world-famous sights and myriad activities of both cities.Overall, The Clement Palo Alto offers a unique, one-of-a-kind 6-star experience in the heart of Silicon Valley with unparalleled personal service, all-inclusive luxury and privacy in a warm, inviting and luxurious residential environment.The Clement Hotel711 El Camino RealPalo Alto, California 94301650.322.7111www.theclementpaloalto.comContact:Marci Bracco CainChatterbox PRSalinas, CA 93901(831) 747-7455