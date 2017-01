Rethink Staffing Announces New Tagline

Outsourcing Company in the Philippines Unveils New Corporate Slogan "Rethinking Global Collaboration"

Media Contact

Mike Dershowitz

CEO and Managing Director

484 383 4100

mike@rethinkstaff.com Mike DershowitzCEO and Managing Director484 383 4100

End

-- Rethink Staffing, a sustainable outsourcing company based in the Philippines, unveils a new tagline, "Rethinking Global Collaboration,"to the public. It will be used in all of its marketing campaigns. The tagline refers to the company's outsourcing partnership with clients turning into a global collaboration that will increase their profits and grow their business.One of the goals of Rethink Staffing or RTS is to provide sustainable outsourcing services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company wants to build a long-term partnership that's collaborative and mutually beneficial with their clients. This global collaboration promises to drive new revenue, quicken time-to-market process, and increase innovation for their businesses.This advanced approach to outsourcing requires adjustments to traditional outsourcing strategy and processes. This is where Rethink Staffing shines. With the RTS Smart Staffing System or S3, Rethink Staffing makes it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to outsource. It offers reduced risk and greater value to staffing offshore.Rather than work FOR a client, Rethink Staffing works WITH a client. It's a give-and-take relationship that promises mutually beneficial results. Each stakeholder - from the employees and managers to the clients and their onshore staff - contributes to the bottom line of RTS, the continued improvement of processes, and the overall growth of the client's business.Visit http://rethinkstaff.com for more information on the custom staffing solutions of Rethink Staffing. Call (484) 383 4100 for your custom quote!