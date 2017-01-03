News By Tag
Rethink Staffing Announces New Tagline
Outsourcing Company in the Philippines Unveils New Corporate Slogan "Rethinking Global Collaboration"
One of the goals of Rethink Staffing or RTS is to provide sustainable outsourcing services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company wants to build a long-term partnership that's collaborative and mutually beneficial with their clients. This global collaboration promises to drive new revenue, quicken time-to-market process, and increase innovation for their businesses.
This advanced approach to outsourcing requires adjustments to traditional outsourcing strategy and processes. This is where Rethink Staffing shines. With the RTS Smart Staffing System or S3, Rethink Staffing makes it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to outsource. It offers reduced risk and greater value to staffing offshore.
Rather than work FOR a client, Rethink Staffing works WITH a client. It's a give-and-take relationship that promises mutually beneficial results. Each stakeholder - from the employees and managers to the clients and their onshore staff - contributes to the bottom line of RTS, the continued improvement of processes, and the overall growth of the client's business.
Visit http://rethinkstaff.com for more information on the custom staffing solutions of Rethink Staffing. Call (484) 383 4100 for your custom quote!
Media Contact
Mike Dershowitz
CEO and Managing Director
484 383 4100
mike@rethinkstaff.com
