January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Rethink Staffing Announces New Tagline

Outsourcing Company in the Philippines Unveils New Corporate Slogan "Rethinking Global Collaboration"
 
ILOILO CITY, Philippines - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Rethink Staffing, a sustainable outsourcing company based in the Philippines, unveils a new tagline, "Rethinking Global Collaboration," to the public. It will be used in all of its marketing campaigns. The tagline refers to the company's outsourcing partnership with clients turning into a global collaboration that will increase their profits and grow their business.

One of the goals of Rethink Staffing or RTS is to provide sustainable outsourcing services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company wants to build a long-term partnership that's collaborative and mutually beneficial with their clients. This global collaboration promises to drive new revenue, quicken time-to-market process, and increase innovation for their businesses.

This advanced approach to outsourcing requires adjustments to traditional outsourcing strategy and processes. This is where Rethink Staffing shines. With the RTS Smart Staffing System or S3, Rethink Staffing makes it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to outsource. It offers reduced risk and greater value to staffing offshore.

Rather than work FOR a client, Rethink Staffing works WITH a client. It's a give-and-take relationship that promises mutually beneficial results. Each stakeholder - from the employees and managers to the clients and their onshore staff - contributes to the bottom line of RTS, the continued improvement of processes, and the overall growth of the client's business.

Visit http://rethinkstaff.com for more information on the custom staffing solutions of Rethink Staffing. Call (484) 383 4100 for your custom quote!

Media Contact
Mike Dershowitz
CEO and Managing Director
484 383 4100
mike@rethinkstaff.com
Tags:Rethink Staffing, Outsourcing, Philippines
Industry:Services
Location:Iloilo City - Iloilo - Philippines
