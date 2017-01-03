News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Indian Art Ideas Announces the Dawn of 'To the Novel Beginnings', an Online Art Exhibition
Indian Art Ideas organizes such exhibitions on a monthly basis on its online portal to promote the works of artists associated with the gallery. Such thoughtful initiatives not only promote the works of talented budding artists amongst art lovers and buyers, but also bridge the gap between arts and commoner. Unlike traditional Art Galleries and Exhibitions, online art galleries and online exhibition is a relatively new concept. Online Exhibitions not only bring artists and art lovers together, but also act as a powerful platform to create awareness and discussions on important issues," said Shilpi Agarwal, founder and owner of Indian Art Ideas.
"Indian Art Ideas is an ideal platform to motivate young artists to pursue their passion and create stunning works. In India, many of these young artists live in poverty. It is important to promote and financially support young artists without whom Indian art cannot grow," she added.
This month's featured collection, 'To the Novel Beginning', showcases 19 mesmerizing artworks that are perfect for every household. Some of these are Birds on Wire, The Joy of Childhood, The Dreams of Childhood, Enjoy, and Waiting for Someone. The exhibition is live on the portal from January 1, 2017 till January 31, 2017.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in
Contact
Indian Art Ideas
9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse