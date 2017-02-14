 
Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Valentines Day'

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Valentines Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Fashion Week NY F/W 2017  'Valentines Day'.  Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.   8pm:  Kristin Costa (Marie Claire), Marquise Foster, Jes Davis, & Tyeakia Miles  fashion runway shows.  Fine art exhibition:  6pm- 8:15pm

RSVP:  https://fashionweekfeb14.eventbrite.com

Exhibiting Artists & Designers:

Amin Shaikh film
Alex Mercado art
Marquise Foster runway show
Kristin Costa runway show
Jes Davis runway show
Tyeakia Miles runway show
Meg Petrillo
MURRZ
MIISHAB
Emily Baron
the_dtore
Victoria M
House of Merlot exhibition
Erika Tweedie
Lora Brooks exhibition
CallieVibes
Jackie mivida jdm art
Hayley Anderson
Dorshelle Guillaume exhibition
Dylon Burns
Rolando Roblero

Tuesday,  Feb 14  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Runway presentation:  8:15pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
Fashion Week
Arts
New York City - New York - United States
Events
