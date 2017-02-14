News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Valentines Day'
The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Valentines Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
RSVP: https://
Exhibiting Artists & Designers:
Amin Shaikh film
Alex Mercado art
Marquise Foster runway show
Kristin Costa runway show
Jes Davis runway show
Tyeakia Miles runway show
Meg Petrillo
MURRZ
MIISHAB
Emily Baron
the_dtore
Victoria M
House of Merlot exhibition
Erika Tweedie
Lora Brooks exhibition
CallieVibes
Jackie mivida jdm art
Hayley Anderson
Dorshelle Guillaume exhibition
Dylon Burns
Rolando Roblero
Tuesday, Feb 14 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Runway presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
www.instagram.com/
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse