The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Valentines Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Valentines Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 8pm: Kristin Costa (Marie Claire), Marquise Foster, Jes Davis, & Tyeakia Miles fashion runway shows. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:15pmRSVP: https://fashionweekfeb14.eventbrite.comExhibiting Artists & Designers:Amin Shaikh filmAlex Mercado artMarquise Foster runway showKristin Costa runway showJes Davis runway showTyeakia Miles runway showMeg PetrilloMURRZMIISHABEmily Baronthe_dtoreVictoria MHouse of Merlot exhibitionErika TweedieLora Brooks exhibitionCallieVibesJackie mivida jdm artHayley AndersonDorshelle Guillaume exhibitionDylon BurnsRolando RobleroTuesday, Feb 14 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:8:15pmwww.instagram.com/setnyc