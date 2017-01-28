News By Tag
Ameca Cooley to Host Elite Luxury Event Suite and Champagne Sip Jan 28th 2017
Finance CEO Ameca Cooley is set to host a private Elite Luxury Event Suite and Champagne Sip featuring her best boutique brand picks of the New year. Cooley invites elite shoppers to come out and privately experience her prestige vendor showcase.
The occasion provides event guests the opportunity to privately experience her 2017 Illinois Elite Luxury boutique brand picks. As host of the event, Cooley is proud to bring out "the best of the best" to her landmark building and luxury office suite, conveniently in the heart of downtown Chicago. This event is planned to draw the attention of what she describes as the "elite shopper with exquisite taste." Cooley wants to help event guests start their year off with class and sophistication.
Afternoon Beverage Reception to include complementary wine and champagne sips upon arrival.
Some Vendors include:
London Lavish - Luxury Hair
Tara at Home - Cookware
Eden Adele - Romance Expert
Yessur- Body Care
Tenaj Elite Fashions- Apparel
Dr. Crystal Porter of Mane Insights - Hair Expert
A Perfect Silhouette - Intimate Apparel
Beneficience.com - AW Public Relations & New Media Communications Ops
"Elite Luxury Event"
Event Contact Information:
Ameca Cooley, Event Host
Sat, January 28, 2017
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST
Event Location: Fast Pay Financial Inc, 333 S Wabash Ave suite 2700, Chicago, IL 60604
Event Tickets and Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Ameca Cooley...
Ms. Ameca (Amy) Cooley was raised by her grandparents who were multiple business owners and operators, inspiring her to follow that career path. Unlike most families her family never asked her what kind of job she wanted, but rather, what kind of business she would start.
Her financial service industry experience began at 19 years old, selling life and health insurance over the phone. By 2011 Ameca was providing businesses in the UK and USA with marketing and website services. Two years later she added credit card processing sales to her service offerings.
"In 2015 I went to visit a friend to get a mortgage, but instead of getting a mortgage I began Fast Pay Financial INC. Fast Pay Financial INC. is a one stop shop for Financial services. God had me combine all my years in financial services under one umbrella company."
Cooley's company Fast Pay Financial INC. provides business loans, bridge capital, rehab loans, personal loans, wholesale credit card processing, and mortgage loans; offering her clients complimentary financial needs analysis to ensure they are building wealth and poverty-prevention awareness.
Cooley's Fast Pay Financial INC mission statement is: "Utilizing the Power God has given us to get wealth for Building the Kingdom of God through the marketplace and taking back the land." - Deuteronomy 8:18, Matthew 25:14-30
Learn more about Ameca Cooley and her business Fast Pay Financial, Inc. at https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: (@fastpayfinance)
Instagram: (IG: fastpayfinancialinc)
Follow her PR News at http://Beneficience.com New Media Prolific Personage PR
MEDIA BOOKING: Ameca Cooley is available for author events, speaking enagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews et als.
Cooley's media contact information and official publicist of record (Beneficience.com - Prolific Personage PR is published below at eMail:
desk@BeneficiencePublicRelations.com
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
