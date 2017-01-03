Courtney Bowman, Litigation Associate, Proskauer to Speak at TKG's New EU Data Privacy Regulations

Contact

The Knowledge Group

***@theknowledgegroup.org The Knowledge Group

End

-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today thatwill speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitledThis event is scheduled forhttps://www.theknowledgegroup.org/new-eu-data-privacy-regulations-impact-and-implications-to-us-companies-live-webcast/Courtney Bowman is an associate in the Litigation Department. She assists clients in a wide variety of industries with issues related to privacy, data security, and general commercial litigation. Courtney has helped clients develop and implement global privacy programs, has assisted clients in legalizing cross-border data transfers, and regularly counsels clients on compliance with EU data protection laws and regulations. She is a regular contributor to Proskauer's Privacy Law Blog and frequently speaks to the media on issues relating to international privacy and data security. She also has authored articles on data security and e-commerce issues in the Middle East, and on compliance with privacy laws in that region. She is accredited by the International Association of Privacy Professionals ("IAPP") as a certified information privacy professional (CIPP) in both the U.S. private sector (CIPP/US) and Europe (CIPP/E). In addition, Courtney has an active pro bono practice that focuses on Iraqi and Afghan refugee assistance, and is a supervising attorney for the Iraqi Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP). She has worked with Kids in Need of Defense to represent a child asylum applicant. In 2015, Courtney received Proskauer's Golden Gavel Award in recognition of her pro bono work on behalf of Iraqi refugees.Proskauer is a global law firm recognized for its excellence both in practicing law and serving clients. We are trusted advisors to many of the world's top companies, financial institutions, investment funds, not-for-profit institutions, governmental entities and other organizations across industries and borders. With 700+ lawyers in 13 offices and approximately 50 areas of practice, we have the capabilities, experience and creativity to guide our clients through their most important legal and business challenges.Since its adoption last July 12, 2016, the EU-US Privacy Shield has continuously provided noticeable impacts and legal clarity in data transfers between the European Union and the United States. The new framework became an avenue for companies on both sides of the Atlantic to be more effective and obliged in safeguarding the data being transferred to protect the parties involved.The new data privacy regulations, however, pose a stiffer challenge for US companies to adjust to these major changes. Although the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is scheduled to take effect in 2018, companies must already start devising plans to better comply with the new requirements.The Knowledge Group is producing a LIVE Webcast: New EU Data Privacy Regulations:Impact and Implications to U.S. Companies to help you better manage data transfers considering the new EU data privacy regulations. This interactive course will provide crucial information regarding the impacts and implications of these changes on US companies that do business in Europe. Speakers will also offer significant insights on possible plans to ensure compliance with data and security laws.· EU-US Privacy Shield Program Overview· The Privacy Shield Framework· Self-Certification Under the New Privacy Shield· The New EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)· New Requirements for Data Breaches Reports in US· Qualifications in Designating a Data Protection Officer (DPO)· Handling of Personal Data from EU· Grounds for Fines and Court PenaltiesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: www.theknowledgegroup.org