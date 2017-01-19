The Fat Man Returns: The Elusive Hunt for California Bohemia & Other Matters

This book is the sequel to The Fat Man on the Left, published nearly two decades ago

-- This is a sequel to The Fat Man on The Left: Four Decades in the Underground, published in 1998. The first book came about when author Lionel Rolfe wrote about Rush Limbaugh in the San Francisco Chronicle, before Limbaugh was particularly famous. From there it traced many curious byways of the newspaper business and characters that business comes in contact with.The new volume is a series of essays focused on the Bohemian life and literature of California. It tells about musicians and actors, writers and poets, but also politics, philosophy, city planning, and the ugliness of human beings toward animals—everything from elephants to birds.Here you will find keyboard pioneer George Duke, Yoga teacher Indra Devi, dying Sierra glaciers, the coffee house scene of the 60s in Venice, labor organizing, Echo Park bohemians, the decline of the Los Angeles Times, the once-famous L.A. Free Press, and other matters of great import. Rolfe also squarely faces his own left wing politics, and admits it hasn't changed him during the decades of his life. At the end, he returns to our brutal treatment of the animal world—"Are We Really The Smartest Creatures on Earth."The book is available from Amazon's Kindlestore and paperbacks. It is also available to reviewers from Borryanalbooks.com.