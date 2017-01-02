News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fitness Expert, Ralph Roberts, Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group
Ralph Roberts, fitness expert, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."
About Ralph Roberts: Ralph graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in psychology. He joined the Downtown Athletic Club team here in Amarillo, Tx in 2008 while concluding a 10 year career in professional baseball with 7 years with the Atlanta Braves organization and 3 with the Amarillo Dillas. Ralph is a nationally certified personal trainer and a certified TRX trainer. Ralph also finished 12th in Men's Health Next Top Trainer and is a nationally recognized fitness professional. He is also a part of Todd Durkin's Platinum Mastermind which they are recognized as the top fitness professionals in the industry. Ralph leads the personal training team and provides exceptional experiences for each and every member.
The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Ralph Roberts, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts. The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them. The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.
To learn more about Ralph Roberts, and receive the free Special Report Overachieve for the life that you want, please visit www.ralphrobertspersonaltrainer.com
About Scriptor Publishing Group:
Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.
If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing GroupÔ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Contact
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
913-642-4437 ext.1
***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse