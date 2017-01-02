 
News By Tag
* Ralph Roberts
* Scriptor Publishing Group
* Strong Living
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amarillo
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


Fitness Expert, Ralph Roberts, Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group

Ralph Roberts, fitness expert, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ralph Roberts
Scriptor Publishing Group
Strong Living

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Amarillo - Texas - US

Subject:
Projects

AMARILLO, Texas - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ralph Roberts, owner of Ralph Roberts Training , has joined with Scriptor Publishing Group and other leading fitness experts from across the country, to co-write and publish a new book titled, "Strong Living." Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti, is a book publisher that publishes books from thought leaders around the world.

About Ralph Roberts: Ralph graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in psychology.  He joined the Downtown Athletic Club team here in Amarillo, Tx in 2008 while concluding a 10 year career in professional baseball with 7 years with the Atlanta Braves organization and 3 with the Amarillo Dillas.  Ralph is a nationally certified personal trainer and a certified TRX trainer.  Ralph also finished 12th in Men's Health Next Top Trainer and is a nationally recognized fitness professional.  He is also a part of Todd Durkin's Platinum Mastermind which they are recognized as the top fitness professionals in the industry.  Ralph leads the personal training team and provides exceptional experiences for each and every member.

The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Ralph Roberts, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts.  The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them.  The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.

To learn more about Ralph Roberts, and receive the free Special Report Overachieve for the life that you want, please visit www.ralphrobertspersonaltrainer.com

About Scriptor Publishing Group:

Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.

If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing GroupÔ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com

Contact
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
913-642-4437 ext.1
***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:Ralph Roberts Training
Email:***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Ralph Roberts, Scriptor Publishing Group, Strong Living
Industry:Publishing
Location:Amarillo - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AYC Personal Fitness Training PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share