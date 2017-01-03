News By Tag
No Matter the Color, These Chemicals Are Always Green—Bolger & O'Hearn Embraces Solar
"The decision to implement solar panels is really emblematic of our commitment to sustainability,"
Within the textile chemical industry, Bolger & O'Hearn has long been perceived as being ahead of the trends. Its latest innovations include Altopel F3, a durable water repellent that's free of fluorine. The result is a textile finish that enhances durability and waterproofing without creating toxic fluorocarbon byproducts or harmful bio-accumulation. It's not surprising that Bolger & O'Hearn is also a proud bluesign® system partner.
The bluesign® system—an independent global program that establishes strict guidelines to ensure safe, eco-friendly textile manufacturing processes—is considered to be the gold standard of compliance and sustainability for the textile industry.
"Bolger & O'Hearn is moving towards a low carbon future," said Shawn Honeycutt, Sales Manager for Bolger & O'Hearn. "When we looked at ways to reduce our carbon footprint, we saw leading companies like Apple, Intel, and Target using solar energy to reduce their impact on the planet. So we said, 'Why not a chemical company?' Why not us?"
"Our brand partners have always looked to us for our collaborative and innovative approach to new product development,"
About Bolger & O'Hearn
Founded in 1969, Bolger & O'Hearn has been selling uniquely efficient and consistently high-quality chemicals for over 45 years. Its highly personalized service approach has been the pillar of its success. Since its traditional beginnings in the textile industry, Bolger & O'Hearn has expanded its product line into the non-wovens and paper industries. Its comprehensive product line is sold and distributed globally. To learn more, go to bolgerohearn.com.
For sales information, please contact Bolger & O'Hearn at shoneycutt@bolgerohearn.com
