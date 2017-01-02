New Research Sheds Light on Chiropractic and Meniere's Disease

Recent research reporting on a 45-year-old male patient undergoing chiropractic care reveals that chiropractic may play an important role in managing people with tinnitus and vertigo associated with Meniere's disease.

Chiropractic & Meniere's Disease

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Chiropractic

• Menieres

• Subluxation Industry:

• Health Location:

• Atlanta - Georgia - US

Contact

Matthew McCoy DC, MPH

***@comcast.net Matthew McCoy DC, MPH

End

-- The research, reported in theincludes a review of the literature supporting the role of chiropractic in people suffering from a number of disorders that share their origin with Meniere's disease."Research is revealing that there is a relationship between abnormalities in the spine, the nervous system and brain" stated Dr. Matthew McCoy, a chiropractor, public health researcher and editor of the journal that published the study. "Basic science research shows that the proper functioning of the brain relies on proper structure and movement of the spine from an early age."Research has shown not only that the brain relies on normal structural integrity and joint movement, but that complex neurological communication and pathways involved in helping humans balance and orient themselves in space are tied into spinal biomechanics and their related neurological pathways."It makes perfect sense when you think about it" stated Dr. McCoy. "Meniere's, vertigo and all types of balance disorders may be related to how the entire body communicates with the brain and the most critical area for this is the spine – especially the upper portion of the neck."According to McCoy,"People's nervous systems need the constant stimulation of movement in order to develop and function properly. Abnormal position or movement of the spinal vertebra can develop and this can lead to nerve interference. It is this interference, called vertebral subluxations, that chiropractors correct."The man reported on in the study was a 45-year-old male who first showed signs and symptoms of Meniere's disease 12 years prior, with an official diagnosis being made 5 years ago. The patient presented into the chiropractor's office with ringing and fullness in his ears, hearing loss, vertigo, and a significant decline in his posture and balance.A case history and chiropractic examination were performed, which determined that the patient had a subluxation at the C1 vertebrae (the very first bone in the neck). Chiropractic care was given to the patient following the protocol of the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA). The patient was managed for vertebral subluxation and was adjusted a total of 22 times. At the end of care the patient claimed his quality of life improved greatly and his most serious issues, vertigo and hearing loss, had been eliminated entirely.The researchers call for more research on chiropractic, subluxation, Meniere's, vertigo and balance disorders.CLICK HERE TO REVIEW the STUDY