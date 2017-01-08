News By Tag
Dr. Iris Mack Guides Public Investment With "A Wall Street Bailout for Main Street"
Everyone has heard of the lucrative investments of Wall Street professionals. But Dr. Iris Mack is here to help the average person with her new book, titled A Wall Street Bailout for Main Street.
To achieve this goal, Dr. Mack has decided to focus on improving low-risk investment profiles. In this vein, she has chosen the largely unknown tool of "renting" stocks. This method allows readers to outpace the market average while remaining low-risk investors, as their shares of stock are only "rented." This strategy is perfect for those who can't afford the massive losses that many novice and overeager investors face, yet it maintains a clear advantage over simply employing the generic strategies of "buy low sell high." This approach is also ideal for those looking to diversify a retirement plan, allowing any individual the ability to easily grow their savings.
The technical trading term for this approach of renting stocks is a covered call option strategy. Through A Wall Street Bailout for Main Street, readers will learn to use a covered call option strategy alongside other techniques to their full potential. Basically, a covered call option is a low-risk bet that a stock will increase slightly, yet there is a variety of intricacies that must be understood to fully benefit from this kind of trade. A Wall Street Bailout for Main Street focuses on these intricacies, providing step-by-step guidance in constructing bulletproof investment profiles. Through a fluid presentation, a systematic approach, and a low-risk strategy, Dr. Iris Mack is able to provide a comprehensive yet simple guide to making Wall Street work for the people of Main Street.
About the Author
Iris Marie Mack, PhD, EMBA, earned a doctorate in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University. She was also awarded a Sloan Fellowship Executive MBA from the London Business School. Dr. Mack worked at various energy and financial institutions, acted as a faculty member at MIT, and worked at NASA and AT&T Bell Labs – where she obtained a patent for research on optical fibers.
Dr. Mack currently lectures on Energy Trading and Risk Management for the Fitch Learning Certificate in Quantitative Finance Program on Wall Street and at Tulane University. Because of Dr. Mack's extensive knowledge of the derivatives, energy trading, and investment banking world, she has been invited to write opinion columns for the UK edition of the International Business Times.
Dr. Mack has also been named one of Glamour Magazine's Top 10 Working Women, and she is no novice writer. This publishing will be her third financially-
In addition, Dr. Mack founded Global Energy Post and MathQED - a homework help site for K-12 and college students. Previously known as Phat Math, this service has even been named one of the Top 50 Social Sites for Educators and Academics, 25 Savvy Social Media Sites for Grad Students and 25 Useful Networking Sites for Grad Students. Such accolades illustrate Dr. Mack's ability to clearly inform the masses.
For more information visit www.MainStBailout.com.
