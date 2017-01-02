Dugan, Fucaloro, Lawton, Scarpa at Park Plaza Restaurant

Brooklyn Bridge-1

-- Brownstone Poets presents Peter V. Dugan, Thomas Fucaloro, David Lawton,and Peter John Scarpa on Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in historic Brooklyn Heights. Poetry grows in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 p.mPeter V. DuganThomas FucaloroDavid LawtonPeter John Scarpa@ Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.http://web.mta.info/weekender.html$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-MicCurated by Patricia CarragonFACEBOOK INVITE:pcarragon@gmail.combrownstonepoets.blogspot.com/en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712Bios:Peter V. Dugan has authored five collections of poetry and his bookpublished by Chatter House Press has just been released. Over the years, his poetry has been published in numerous anthologies and magazines both online and in print. Mr. Dugan also hosts a reading series at the Oceanside Library on Long Island.Thomas Fucaloro is the author of two books of poetry published by Three Rooms Press, most recently, which received rave reviews. The winner of a performance grant from the Staten Island Council of the Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, he has been on three national slam teams. He holds an MFA in creative writing from the New School and is a cofounding editor of Great Weather for MEDIA and NYSAI press. He is a writing coordinator at the Harlem Children's Zone and lives in Staten Island.David Lawton is the author of the poetry collection(Three Rooms Press), and serves as an editor for great weather for MEDIA. He has work forthcoming inand(Automedia). David loves dogs, trees, and bananas.Peter John Scarpa has written six books of literature and short stories; three books on Bay Ridge. His latest book is(ColorPage 2016). He was president of the Bay Ridge Historical Society for twelve years. He also served on the Men's Council and Community Council.