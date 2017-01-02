News By Tag
Dugan, Fucaloro, Lawton, Scarpa at Park Plaza Restaurant
Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 p.m
Peter V. Dugan
Thomas Fucaloro
David Lawton
Peter John Scarpa
@ Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions:
Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
Bios:
Peter V. Dugan has authored five collections of poetry and his book The Prowess of Immodest Emptiness New and Selected Poems published by Chatter House Press has just been released. Over the years, his poetry has been published in numerous anthologies and magazines both online and in print. Mr. Dugan also hosts a reading series at the Oceanside Library on Long Island.
Thomas Fucaloro is the author of two books of poetry published by Three Rooms Press, most recently It Starts from the Belly and Blooms, which received rave reviews. The winner of a performance grant from the Staten Island Council of the Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, he has been on three national slam teams. He holds an MFA in creative writing from the New School and is a cofounding editor of Great Weather for MEDIA and NYSAI press. He is a writing coordinator at the Harlem Children's Zone and lives in Staten Island.
David Lawton is the author of the poetry collection Sharp Blue Stream (Three Rooms Press), and serves as an editor for great weather for MEDIA. He has work forthcoming in Muse/A, POST(blank)and From Somewhere to Nowhere: The End of the American Dream (Automedia). David loves dogs, trees, and bananas.
Peter John Scarpa has written six books of literature and short stories; three books on Bay Ridge. His latest book is Ever Returning Spring (ColorPage 2016). He was president of the Bay Ridge Historical Society for twelve years. He also served on the Men's Council and Community Council.
