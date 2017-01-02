 
Industry News





CIMA Case study analysis packages released

 
CENTRAL LONDON, U.K. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMA Assist today released their three case study analysis packages for the Operational (Mavis Venderby), Management (Menteen) and Strategic (Evestar) case study examinations.

The packages are a welcome addition for students preparing for the CIMA case study examinations and a great compliment to your exam preparation.

CIMA Assist said "our case study packages drill down into the essence of the case study and allow you to save a lot of preparation time because we have done the work for you".

The case study package looks at the SWOT and PEST analysis, a review of the case from the perspectives of the E, F and P pillars, detailed financial analysis, cash flow analysis, financial ratios, industry review and analysis, top exam topics and focus areas.

Our analysis packages are web based allowing you to have the analysis on the go - reflecting your lifestyle.

In addition, we also provide timed mock exams that allow you to hone your skills in preparation for the examinations.

Visit http://www.cimaassist.com today and grab yourself a copy of the case study anaysis package.

