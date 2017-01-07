News By Tag
Celebrity Parents Ian and Erin Ziering with Graffiti Artist Royal, inspire daughters to give back
Erin Ziering, "At home with the Zierings" blogger, celebrity wife, and mother exemplifies a spirit of giving with Royal stencils collection, Coexist, featuring Ziering daughters and benefiting Inner City Arts skid row and LA's Best.
For a limited each stencil commissioned, Royal will donate a stencil to Coexist, a stencil collection benefiting students transformed at Inner City Arts kids on skid row and LA's Best saftey and assistance for kids after school.
Erin Ziering grew up on a small organic Christmas tree farm in Ohio. She studied to become a Nurse at Youngstown State University and worked as a Cardiac Nurse at the Cleveland Clinic. Travel Nursing brought her to Los Angeles and while here, she met her husband, Ian Ziering. They married shortly after and now have two beautiful daughters. Erin still occasionally works as a nurse in clinics, but dedicates most of her time to her family. Erin and Ian are beekeepers and gardeners, and their focus is on teaching their children to take care of the environment and community.
