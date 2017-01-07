 
News By Tag
* Parenting
* Ziering
* Inner City Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Celebrity Parents Ian and Erin Ziering with Graffiti Artist Royal, inspire daughters to give back

Erin Ziering, "At home with the Zierings" blogger, celebrity wife, and mother exemplifies a spirit of giving with Royal stencils collection, Coexist, featuring Ziering daughters and benefiting Inner City Arts skid row and LA's Best.
 
 
Coexist At Home with the Zierings
Coexist At Home with the Zierings
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Royal, Graffiti Artist adapting visual artwork into public space murals, stencils and installations, bold social justice with a progressive affection for empowering children, diversity, and family.

For a limited each stencil commissioned, Royal will donate a stencil to Coexist, a stencil collection benefiting students transformed at Inner City Arts kids on skid row and LA's Best saftey and assistance for kids after school.

Erin Ziering grew up on a small organic Christmas tree farm in Ohio. She studied to become a Nurse at Youngstown State University and worked as a Cardiac Nurse at the Cleveland Clinic. Travel Nursing brought her to Los Angeles and while here, she met her husband, Ian Ziering. They married shortly after and now have two beautiful daughters. Erin still occasionally works as a nurse in clinics, but dedicates most of her time to her family. Erin and Ian are beekeepers and gardeners, and their focus is on teaching their children to take care of the environment and community.

www.royalurbanart.com/

Contact
Royal Urban Art
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Parenting, Ziering, Inner City Arts
Industry:Family
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Royal Urban Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share