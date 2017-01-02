Technicolor's Nicolas Mollet Describes How 360-Degree Immersive Video is Evolving to Transform the Art and Science of Entertainment Nicolas Mollet LAS VEGAS - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 – 360-degree immersive video will be the next frontier in entertainment, creating virtual reality experiences. Nicolas Mollet, Principal Scientist with the Research and Innovation Group at Technicolor, and his team are undertaking cutting edge research to make these experiences mimic the real world and are demonstrating their work at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.



One limitation of today's 360 videos, to which Technicolor demonstrated a solution at CES 2017, is a lack of embodiment and socialization. Mollet explains.



"As soon as you are inside the virtual environment you don't perceive anything about your own real world. So when, for example, you move your arms, you are conscious of doing so but you don't see that movement reflected in the virtual world. This can make you feel uncomfortable, dizzy or even nauseous."



Technicolor used some technology to sense the movement of the viewer's arms and legs and software to create an avatar of the user in the 3D virtual world, Mollet explains. "That was not a trivial exercise, but we've done it. Now, you are able to see yourself as a body in the experience: a character in the story or a a kind of ghost inside the experience."



Mollet and his team have also created virtual objects for this virtual body to interact with. "Within the video we create, in real-time, a number of interactive objects, and you are able to interact with those objects. We're not trying to create an interactive story, but to make you feel more immersed, more present, by making your environment, the content around you, react to what you do."



Another limitation of immersive video is the isolation of the user from the others. Creating opportunities to introduce social dimensions to immersive experiences, says Mollet, will enhance adoption of the medium.



"Actually, Virtual Reality can allow many people to connect inside the experience, at the same location and even remotely. For example, rather than being together in front of a movie, as in a theatre or at home, you can now all be together inside the movie itself...even as a character that is part of the narrative."



To listen in on the interview with Nicolas Mollet and learn more about immersive media visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/the- future-...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611937/1 End -- CES 2017 – 360-degree immersive video will be the next frontier in entertainment, creating virtual reality experiences. Nicolas Mollet, Principal Scientist with the Research and Innovation Group at Technicolor, and his team are undertaking cutting edge research to make these experiences mimic the real world and are demonstrating their work at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.One limitation of today's 360 videos, to which Technicolor demonstrated a solution at CES 2017, is a lack of embodiment and socialization. Mollet explains."As soon as you are inside the virtual environment you don't perceive anything about your own real world. So when, for example, you move your arms, you are conscious of doing so but you don't see that movement reflected in the virtual world. This can make you feel uncomfortable, dizzy or even nauseous."Technicolor used some technology to sense the movement of the viewer's arms and legs and software to create an avatar of the user in the 3D virtual world, Mollet explains. "That was not a trivial exercise, but we've done it. Now, you are able to see yourself as a body in the experience: a character in the story or a a kind of ghost inside the experience."Mollet and his team have also created virtual objects for this virtual body to interact with. "Within the video we create, in real-time, a number of interactive objects, and you are able to interact with those objects. We're not trying to create an interactive story, but to make you feel more immersed, more present, by making your environment, the content around you, react to what you do."Another limitation of immersive video is the isolation of the user from the others. Creating opportunities to introduce social dimensions to immersive experiences, says Mollet, will enhance adoption of the medium."Actually, Virtual Reality can allow many people to connect inside the experience, at the same location and even remotely. For example, rather than being together in front of a movie, as in a theatre or at home, you can now all be together inside the movie itself...even as a character that is part of the narrative."To listen in on the interview with Nicolas Mollet and learn more about immersive media visit:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolorpr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : CES 2017 , Virtual Reality , Immersive Experiences , Technicolor , Research , Innovation Industry : Technology Location : Las Vegas - Nevada - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

