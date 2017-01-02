 

Technicolor's Gary Gutknecht on New Technologies for Service Providers to Better Manage In-Home Broadband Experience

Context for how Technicolor is working to extend the cloud computing environment to edge devices.
 
Gary Gutknecht, Technicolor
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 - Broadband service providers face new challenges as customers make increasing demands on their in-home broadband gateways: to carry higher speed services to every corner of the home and to support more and more services on more and more devices, says Gary Gutknecht, senior vice president of product management at Technicolor.

"Most service providers we talk to are wrestling with an explosion of customer care calls, with having to deal with the network in the home, beyond the gateway," Gutknecht says. "In years past they were able to brush off what was happening beyond the gateway as being the user's responsibility. However, the world has become too competitive and too complex for that kind of self-diagnosis by the average user."

According to Gutknecht, to solve this problem service providers are looking at gathering data from the home gateway and undertaking data analytics in the cloud.

"A lot of data is being harvested locally and sent up to the cloud where the real hard core analysis is undertaken. The cloud is now an important element of every kind of new service being rolled out by most service providers," he says.

That is one of the key drivers behind the recently announced collaboration between Technicolor and Amazon Web Services' just-released Greengrass technology. "With Greengrass, Amazon is extending the AWS compute environment to edge devices, which enables a meaningful application environment for the broadband gateway," Gutknecht says.

This, he says, creates an app development ecosystem in which thousands of developers will create useful apps that will leverage the cloud and the gateway to benefit broadband users and their service providers.

"We can already imagine some of those apps: it could be one that uses conversational voice commands to configure gateway settings or to troubleshoot broadband service issues," Gutknecht says. "There will be other services the developer community will come up with that will take us by surprise and probably start to change the economics of the delivery of broadband services into the home.

"That's what happens when you get a large community of developers. That's why we are really excited to be hosting that application environment on our gateways."

