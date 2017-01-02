Danny Vossen Describes How NSPs Can Bring Virtual Reality and Other Immersive Experiences to the Home Danny Vossen, Technicolor LAS VEGAS - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 – People are increasingly interested in experiencing immersive content, video and entertainment at home and at work. To deliver on this, network service providers (NSPs) are actively restructuring and shaping their networks, equipment, services, and business models.



But there are challenges.



Immersive experiences, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), require new customer premise equipment (CPE), higher-bandwidth and faster network services. The industry also needs to consider advanced models and platforms to support varied interactivity within immersive experiences.



"Immersive experiences like VR, AR and MR are bandwidth-intensive," says Danny Vossen, Director of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing for Connected Home at Technicolor. "Being able to create demand for such higher bandwidth services clearly will enhance the business case for network modernization and will bring a way to increase the relevance in the home and the ability to reconnect to the end users with a new set of compelling services."



He also says NSPs will need new CPE devices capable of going beyond the 360-degree video that's available now, especially if customers want more interactivity, support for connected head-mounted displays, shared experiences, and custom experiences in their homes and businesses.



"I think about fresh and immersive ways to experience content – content defined in the broadest meaning possible," Vossen says. "I think about entertainment content combined with gaming elements that can be viewed and shared with multiple people over multiple different types of playback devices."



Vossen says NSPs will need their infrastructures to support bandwidth-intensive services and faster connections. They will also need to consider how the users will interact with the content.



"For example, 360-degree video is a very laidback and non-interactive viewing experience. But think about telepresence. That could have a huge impact on the interactivity and the latency. With this in mind, operators need to invest and optimize their infrastructure," he says.



Technicolor's Connected Home division is developing high-end CPEs to support a variety of immersive experiences. "When you combine that with our production services team's expertise of capturing and producing immersive VR content -- and our knowledge of how to encode, compress, transport and decode these types of content -- you get a complete understanding of Technicolor's interest in building a solid ecosystem for immersive experiences."



To listen in on the Vossen interview, or access the full Q&A visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/emerging- te...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper



323 817 7547



Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611934/1 End -- CES 2017 – People are increasingly interested in experiencing immersive content, video and entertainment at home and at work. To deliver on this, network service providers (NSPs) are actively restructuring and shaping their networks, equipment, services, and business models.But there are challenges.Immersive experiences, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), require new customer premise equipment (CPE), higher-bandwidth and faster network services. The industry also needs to consider advanced models and platforms to support varied interactivity within immersive experiences."Immersive experiences like VR, AR and MR are bandwidth-intensive,"says Danny Vossen, Director of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing for Connected Home at Technicolor. "Being able to create demand for such higher bandwidth services clearly will enhance the business case for network modernization and will bring a way to increase the relevance in the home and the ability to reconnect to the end users with a new set of compelling services."He also says NSPs will need new CPE devices capable of going beyond the 360-degree video that's available now, especially if customers want more interactivity, support for connected head-mounted displays, shared experiences, and custom experiences in their homes and businesses."I think about fresh and immersive ways to experience content – content defined in the broadest meaning possible," Vossen says. "I think about entertainment content combined with gaming elements that can be viewed and shared with multiple people over multiple different types of playback devices."Vossen says NSPs will need their infrastructures to support bandwidth-intensive services and faster connections. They will also need to consider how the users will interact with the content."For example, 360-degree video is a very laidback and non-interactive viewing experience. But think about telepresence. That could have a huge impact on the interactivity and the latency. With this in mind, operators need to invest and optimize their infrastructure,"he says.Technicolor's Connected Home division is developing high-end CPEs to support a variety of immersive experiences. "When you combine that with our production services team's expertise of capturing and producing immersive VR content -- and our knowledge of how to encode, compress, transport and decode these types of content -- you get a complete understanding of Technicolor's interest in building a solid ecosystem for immersive experiences."To listen in on the Vossen interview, or access the full Q&A visit:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolorpr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : CES 2017 , Virtual Reality , Immersive Experiences , NSPs , Connected Home Industry : Entertainment , Media , Technology Location : Las Vegas - Nevada - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

