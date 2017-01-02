Country(s)
Danny Vossen Describes How NSPs Can Bring Virtual Reality and Other Immersive Experiences to the Home
But there are challenges.
Immersive experiences, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), require new customer premise equipment (CPE), higher-bandwidth and faster network services. The industry also needs to consider advanced models and platforms to support varied interactivity within immersive experiences.
"Immersive experiences like VR, AR and MR are bandwidth-intensive,"
He also says NSPs will need new CPE devices capable of going beyond the 360-degree video that's available now, especially if customers want more interactivity, support for connected head-mounted displays, shared experiences, and custom experiences in their homes and businesses.
"I think about fresh and immersive ways to experience content – content defined in the broadest meaning possible," Vossen says. "I think about entertainment content combined with gaming elements that can be viewed and shared with multiple people over multiple different types of playback devices."
Vossen says NSPs will need their infrastructures to support bandwidth-intensive services and faster connections. They will also need to consider how the users will interact with the content.
"For example, 360-degree video is a very laidback and non-interactive viewing experience. But think about telepresence. That could have a huge impact on the interactivity and the latency. With this in mind, operators need to invest and optimize their infrastructure,"
Technicolor's Connected Home division is developing high-end CPEs to support a variety of immersive experiences. "When you combine that with our production services team's expertise of capturing and producing immersive VR content -- and our knowledge of how to encode, compress, transport and decode these types of content -- you get a complete understanding of Technicolor's interest in building a solid ecosystem for immersive experiences."
