 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Pierce Campbell Trio
* Jazz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432

Look of Love- A Musical Evening with the Pierce Campbell Trio

Look of Love features the jazz music from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Duke Ellington. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Look of Love features the jazz music from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Duke Ellington. It will have toes tapping and heads bobbing to familiar favorites. With excellent vocals, improvisation and a stellar song selection, Look of Love has the energy and sound that will engage you right from the start.

The Pierce Campbell Jazz Trio features Pierce Campbell on guitar and vocals, Tony Pasqualoni on acoustic bass and Loren Evarts on keyboards.

Pierce was appointed the Connecticut State Troubadour for 2007/2008 by the Connecticut Commission on Culture & Tourism and has been a full time musician for 20 years.

Tony Pasqualoni has been playing electric and acoustic bass for over forty years in various bands. Recently Tony has also been working as a stringed instrument builder and repairer, both independently and with a major musical instrument retailer.

Loren Evarts received his Master's degree in music education, and is now an instructor for five colleges. He is currently finishing up his DMA at Boston University. Visit their website at piercecampbell.com.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Tags:Oliver Wolcott Library, Pierce Campbell Trio, Jazz
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Litchfield - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share