Look of Love- A Musical Evening with the Pierce Campbell Trio
Look of Love features the jazz music from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Duke Ellington. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
The Pierce Campbell Jazz Trio features Pierce Campbell on guitar and vocals, Tony Pasqualoni on acoustic bass and Loren Evarts on keyboards.
Pierce was appointed the Connecticut State Troubadour for 2007/2008 by the Connecticut Commission on Culture & Tourism and has been a full time musician for 20 years.
Tony Pasqualoni has been playing electric and acoustic bass for over forty years in various bands. Recently Tony has also been working as a stringed instrument builder and repairer, both independently and with a major musical instrument retailer.
Loren Evarts received his Master's degree in music education, and is now an instructor for five colleges. He is currently finishing up his DMA at Boston University. Visit their website at piercecampbell.com.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
