The Mill's Angus Kneale On How Virtual Reality Ignites Immersive Storytelling For Advertising And Brands Across Industries 1 2 Angus Kneale, The Mill The Mill Pic LAS VEGAS - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 – Virtual reality (VR) has emerged as a powerful new platform for storytelling. Advancements in technology are delivering immersive new capabilities for VR and advertising and brand managers are eyeing VR to bolster audience engagement and propel their stories. Higher screen resolutions and faster GPUs, are intersecting to enable robust VR mediums that advertisers and brands across industries can use to propel their brand, and their customer relationships.



"VR is an interesting medium to be working in. It has been around for a few decades but it's recently had a big resurgence, probably because the screens and accelerometers and phones and GPUs all got faster. Suddenly all of these different technologies are coming together to enable VR in new ways," says Angus Kneale, Chief Creative Officer, the Mill, a VFX and creative content studio that is headquartered in London and is a Technicolor company.



"But this time around, what brands are realizing is that with the VR experience, the way you can connect with the audience is so powerful. VR creates a unique emotive connection with the audience," Kneale says.



He points to a recent project The Mill completed for The Guardian called 6x9 about social environments in the United States. "We recently did a project for The Guardian newspaper called 6x9, which was more of a documentary awareness program about what it is like to be in solitary confinement in US prisons. This project taught us so much in terms of the power of VR and what you can actually use it for."



While we are still in the formative days for VR, the technology is rapidly getting better and cheaper, allowing more consumers to have access. As this momentum gathers, says Kneale, VR's penetration will grow, and in turn advertisers and brand managers will begin using VR as part of their campaigns, to connect with customers, and to build brands.



"What's tricky is the storytelling," Kneale says. People have been telling stories in a similar fashion for hundreds of years, but "VR is slightly different because you're actually putting yourself in the shoes of another person. You have to be respectful of a person's VR experience because they're kind of taking you inside their head a little bit. It's definitely a much more powerful medium that people are still coming to grips with how to use."



In addition, VR encompasses multiple mediums that require different skillsets. Kneale says The Mill is working to develop all the different VR mediums because they are all relevant to different types of markets and different types of customers.



You can hear more from Kneale about VR, and how organizations across industries are capitalizing on it to more closely connect and engage with customers and build brand, by listening to the entire interview here:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/emerging- te...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611929/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611929/2 End -- CES 2017 – Virtual reality (VR) has emerged as a powerful new platform for storytelling. Advancements in technology are delivering immersive new capabilities for VR and advertising and brand managers are eyeing VR to bolster audience engagement and propel their stories. Higher screen resolutions and faster GPUs, are intersecting to enable robust VR mediums that advertisers and brands across industries can use to propel their brand, and their customer relationships."VR is an interesting medium to be working in. It has been around for a few decades but it's recently had a big resurgence, probably because the screens and accelerometers and phones and GPUs all got faster. Suddenly all of these different technologies are coming together to enable VR in new ways," says Angus Kneale, Chief Creative Officer, the Mill, a VFX and creative content studio that is headquartered in London and is a Technicolor company."But this time around, what brands are realizing is that with the VR experience, the way you can connect with the audience is so powerful. VR creates a unique emotive connection with the audience," Kneale says.He points to a recent project The Mill completed forcalled 6x9 about social environments in the United States. "We recently did a project for The Guardian newspaper called 6x9, which was more of a documentary awareness program about what it is like to be in solitary confinement in US prisons. This project taught us so much in terms of the power of VR and what you can actually use it for."While we are still in the formative days for VR, the technology is rapidly getting better and cheaper, allowing more consumers to have access. As this momentum gathers, says Kneale, VR's penetration will grow, and in turn advertisers and brand managers will begin using VR as part of their campaigns, to connect with customers, and to build brands."What's tricky is the storytelling,"Kneale says. People have been telling stories in a similar fashion for hundreds of years, but "VR is slightly different because you're actually putting yourself in the shoes of another person. You have to be respectful of a person's VR experience because they're kind of taking you inside their head a little bit. It's definitely a much more powerful medium that people are still coming to grips with how to use."In addition, VR encompasses multiple mediums that require different skillsets. Kneale says The Mill is working to develop all the different VR mediums because they are all relevant to different types of markets and different types of customers.You can hear more from Kneale about VR, and how organizations across industries are capitalizing on it to more closely connect and engage with customers and build brand, by listening to the entire interview here:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolorpr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : Ces , Virtual Reality , Advertising , The Mill , Technicolor Industry : Advertising , Media , Technology Location : Las Vegas - Nevada - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

