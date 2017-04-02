News By Tag
PowerPhrase Offers Bundled Hosting and an E-commerce Service Package To Businesses Worldwide
The industry of e-commerce in the USA, and around the whole world, is showing no signs of receding.
While there are a number of e-commerce and web development companies in the US that help businesses serve online customers, PowerPhrase (a web design company in California) is still leading the "favorite" race by adjusting to futuristic patterns and technological evolutions in its E-Commerce and web development services.
A SEO company well known for its expert digital marketing and web design caterings, we have now rolled out a bundled service package for online businesses. Under the package, the company offers both e-commerce and web hosting services to its online clients, who are delighted by the affordability and benefits of the deal.
The best SEO Company in southern California, PowerPhrase offers e-commerce pages for both services and products. It has solutions for shopping carts or payment processors and also extends the service to include mobile devices, which is a dire necessity for any online business today. The secured payment processors or gateways can process payments made by all kinds of credit/debit cards, net banking, digital wallets and other modern methods that enable you to sell both nationally and internationally. As a leading web design and development company, PowerPhrase has also got expertise in creating state-of-the-
While these services were offered by the company before as well, it is now also offering the web hosting services for its e-commerce solutions. Through these services, online businesses can have a PCI certified compliant system for their website, and can easily manage the whole online store/e-commerce site through their web browser. They can also do a number of customizations.
The spokesperson of PowerPhrase confirmed "We are in a state of exceptional enlightenment through the information that we have achieved through the consumer study. On the basis of the findings, we have created this affordable and useful package deal for all or clients who seek to have generous e-commerce features integrated into their online business websites, along with a secured hosting platform that also offers them freedom in customization."
