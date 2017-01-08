 
Industry News





Golden Globes Graffiti Artist Royal Arrives Amy Adams and Jimmy Fallon

Royal latest Hollywood Stencils on CBS set, works on pre recorded Golden Globes sketch featuring Jimmy Fallon and Amy Adams.
 
 
Los Angeles Graffiti Artist Royal CBS Set
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Graffiti Artist Royal adapting visual artwork into public space murals, stencils and installations, with latest Hollywood Stencils pasted on CBS set Supreme Donuts, works on pre recorded Golden Globes featuring Jimmy Fallon and Amy Adams.

For a limited each stencil commissioned, Royal will donate a stencil to Coexist, a stencil collection of students transformed at inner city arts on Skid Row.

Coexist Inner-City Arts limited edition prints available exclusively at Paper and Fabric, donating a portion of sales to Inner-City Arts, providing a safe space where students can explore the arts.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions (dcp), will air on NBC live coast to coast from 7:00-11:00 p.m. ET/4:00-8:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Celebrating the very best in television and film, the popular, star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills is one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Produced by dcp in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies to honor both television and motion picture achievements.

http://www.royalurbanart.com

