 
News By Tag
* Real Estate Investing
* Real Estate Coaching
* Joseph Paul Beck
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432

My Real Estate Recovery opening new real estate coaching branch office in Baltimore!

My Real Estate Recovery is now offering LOCAL real estate coaching and mentoring services in the Baltimore, Maryland market.
 
 
My Real Estate Recovery
My Real Estate Recovery
BALTIMORE - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- My Real Estate Recovery is pleased to announce the opening of it's new branch office in Baltimore, Maryland. My Real Estate Recovery is a team of seasoned real estate investors and coaches that specialize in training and coaching real estate investors. As a team, My Real Estate Recovery investors, coaches and associates have the combined experience of hundreds of real estate transactions across multiple markets, including many in the Baltimore area.

" The Baltimore market provides a great balance of opportunities for real estate investors" stated Joseph Paul Beck, Team Leader for My Real Estate Recovery. " Ever since we launched our new training program and opened our first office in Pennsylvania in late 2015, many investors have been asking us exactly when we were going to be opening a local branch in Baltimore. We are excited to announce that day has finally arrived. We are completing renovations and expect to move into our new location within the next few weeks. We look forward to announcing a grand opening event by the end of the month."

My Real Estate Recovery offers the following services:

- FREE personal consultations and 1:1 personal coaching

- Comprehensive training and coaching on the following :

Wholesaling, Options & Lease-Options, Rental properties, Retailing (Flipping), Multi-Family properties, Commercial real estate and real estate financing.

Visit http://www.myrerecovery.com for details.

Contact
Joseph Paul Beck
484-891-0888
***@myrerecovery.com
End
Source:
Email:***@myrerecovery.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate Investing, Real Estate Coaching, Joseph Paul Beck
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share