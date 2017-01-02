News By Tag
My Real Estate Recovery opening new real estate coaching branch office in Baltimore!
My Real Estate Recovery is now offering LOCAL real estate coaching and mentoring services in the Baltimore, Maryland market.
" The Baltimore market provides a great balance of opportunities for real estate investors" stated Joseph Paul Beck, Team Leader for My Real Estate Recovery. " Ever since we launched our new training program and opened our first office in Pennsylvania in late 2015, many investors have been asking us exactly when we were going to be opening a local branch in Baltimore. We are excited to announce that day has finally arrived. We are completing renovations and expect to move into our new location within the next few weeks. We look forward to announcing a grand opening event by the end of the month."
My Real Estate Recovery offers the following services:
- FREE personal consultations and 1:1 personal coaching
- Comprehensive training and coaching on the following :
Wholesaling, Options & Lease-Options, Rental properties, Retailing (Flipping), Multi-Family properties, Commercial real estate and real estate financing.
Visit http://www.myrerecovery.com for details.
Contact
Joseph Paul Beck
484-891-0888
***@myrerecovery.com
