My Real Estate Recovery opening new real estate coaching branch office in Baltimore!

My Real Estate Recovery is now offering LOCAL real estate coaching and mentoring services in the Baltimore, Maryland market.

My Real Estate Recovery

Contact

Joseph Paul Beck

484-891-0888

***@myrerecovery.com Joseph Paul Beck484-891-0888

End

--is pleased to announce the opening of it's new branch office in Baltimore, Maryland. My Real Estate Recovery is a team of seasoned real estateandthat specialize in training and coaching real estate investors. As a team, My Real Estate Recovery investors, coaches and associates have the combined experience of hundreds of real estate transactions across multiple markets, including many in the Baltimore area." The Baltimore market provides a great balance of opportunities for real estate investors" stated Joseph Paul Beck, Team Leader for My Real Estate Recovery. " Ever since we launched our new training program and opened our first office in Pennsylvania in late 2015, many investors have been asking us exactly when we were going to be opening a local branch in Baltimore. We are excited to announce that day has finally arrived. We are completing renovations and expect to move into our new location within the next few weeks. We look forward to announcing a grand opening event by the end of the month."offers the following services:- FREE personal consultations and 1:1 personal coaching- Comprehensive training and coaching on the following :Visit http://www.myrerecovery.com for details.