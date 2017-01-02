News By Tag
2017 Trends and Predictions for Business Buyers, Advisors, Brokers and Lenders
Business buyers, advisors, brokers and lenders: Insights so you can thrive, not merely survive the coming surprises. Trump, Hillary, Wall Street and Main Street Watchers: There's even foresight here for you.
We're declaring 2017:
"The Year of the Greater Fool"
This is when avoidable mistakes come to roost. It's also when savvy, prepared people thrive!
Top 41 Trends and Predictions
• You will be better off this year than you will be next year.
• Discovery of the year: Secure digital storage in the cloud becomes stormy; hackers rejoice.
• Business intelligence becomes an oxymoron.
• Wall Street bankers stop cheating. (Just kidding.)
• Online shopping replaces more retail stores; business buyers seeking turnaround opps compete to purchase retailers.
• Time wasters on social media suspect subliminal marketing and product placement; websites and apps retool to conceal messaging.
• Loser hedge funds attract investors fleeing loses from stocks, bondage and lousy business acquisitions.
• Businesses-for-
• Owners of crummy companies defer attempts to sell their business; frantically strive to improve profit; business brokers and buyers rejoice.
• Massive wealth transfer from sellers of crummy businesses to buyers who lose their savings; lenders suffer defaulting loans, further weakening the financial system; business advisors rejoice (and collect upfront fees).
• SBA-backed lenders continue risking OPM for loans.
• Asset-based lenders continue making profitable loans.
• Crowdfunding attracts more Greater Fools to finance unproven businesses.
• Artificial intelligence gets smarter; people act dumber.
• Employee tenure declines; turnover increases.
• Maudlin millennials continue to be buzz killers.
• Twits, tweeting at work, further erode economic productivity;
• Freelance workforce grows: Uber launches temp employment service; temps work from cars in employer parking lots; companies downsize real estate holdings and leases; landlords seek Greater Fools.
• People browsing online learn to love advertising popups; devote more time at work to surfing; digital advertising prices increase.
• Business brokers stop listing for sale crummy businesses; brokers' income and job satisfaction rises; disgruntled workers in other fields eye business brokerage.
• Business appraisers and bankers go into business brokerage.
• Business Buyer Advocates ® go into business brokerage.
• Owners of crummy businesses continue to find eager buyers.
• More lawyers and accountants kill more dumb deals.
• Prices increase 20% for SMB when investors sell out of the crashing (overvalued)
• Saturation of business brokerage industry results in quitters looking for SMB turnaround opportunities.
• .05% increase in interest rates retards business turnaround seekers.
• Hottest job opp: Brick layer.
• Hottest industry niches: Cement and bricks.
• IKEA furniture introduces hands-off auto-assembly construction. Customers rejoice.
• New social media platforms emerge; employers moan.
• Astrologers lobby for monthly holiday, one each for every astrological sign; Feds approve; hello four day weekend.
• "Four Day Weekend" becomes best seller; company owners seek employment.
• Bad year for astrological Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn and Air signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.
• Sales plummet for Hillary socks.
• Sales sink for Trump socks.
• Business buyers seek turnaround opportunities among sock manufacturers and retailers.
• Sock manufacturers continue to make and hold until demand resumes for "Collectors' Editions."
• Coldest ever temperatures deplete nationwide inventory of socks.
• Hillary and Trump sock hoarders profit on eBay.
• Resurgence of 1960s slang; millennials "meh."
