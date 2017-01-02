Introducing Sotheby's International Realty Houseguest: Chef Joe Cicala

Sotheby's International Realty Houseguest

--CHEF JOE CICALA FINDS CULINARY INSPIRATION IN TUSCANYAs the Executive Chef at Le Virtu, and the Co-Owner and Culinary Director at Brigantessa in Philadelphia, Joe Cicala regularly travels to Italy to feed his passion and research authentic local flavor that he will infuse into his cuisine. In this awe-inspiring episode of Houseguest, Joe visits Via di Cappello, a secluded villa nestled in the Florentine countryside. Watch as Joe finds inspiration for his latest recipe: Tagliatelle with Tuscan Pork Sausage and Mushroom Ragu."Houseguest"is the new custom video series presented by the Sotheby's International Realty® brand. This series follows influential and inspirational people as they become a houseguest in a home represented by the Sotheby's International Realty brand and meld their life with the unique lifestyle found with their extraordinary accommodations.Want a taste? Craft Joe'sat home with the below recipe:2 cups flour3 whole eggs1 tsp extra virgin olive oil3 T extra virgin olive oil2 cloves of garlic2 pork sausage links, casings removed1/2 pound fresh porcini mushrooms, sliced1 sprig fresh rosemary1/2 cup pasta cooking water1/3 cup heavy creamSalt, to taste1/4 cup grated Pecorino Toscano1 small black truffleOn a flat surface, form a "well" with the flour. Add eggs and olive oil in the center and start to beat with a fork. Slowly incorporate the outer layer of flour into the egg mixture until dough starts to form. Discard the fork and knead the dough for three minutes until it becomes firm. Cover the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for one hour. On a floured surface, roll the dough by hand until it's 3mm thick. Fold the sheeted dough in half and in half again. Using an 8″ chef's knife, slice the dough into 1/4″ pieces. Unfold and form the noodles into "nests." In a large pot of salted boiling water, drop the pasta, cooking for 4-6 minutes or until the pasta is cooked through yet retains a firm bite (about 2 minutes after the pasta floats). Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the prepared ragu (see below).In a large sauté pan, add the olive oil and garlic cloves. Cook over medium heat until the garlic is browned on all sides. Discard the garlic. Add sausage to the pan and caramelize well. Add the porcini mushrooms and rosemary, and cook in the pork fat until tender. Deglaze the pan with the pasta water and loosen the brown bits on the bottom of the pan by scraping with a wooden spoon. Add the cream and reduce by half. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss or mix well with a fork and spoon to incorporate the sauce throughout the pasta. Add the Pecorino Toscano and do the same. Slice fresh black truffle on top of the dish and serve immediately.Sotheby's International Realty brand represents finest luxury projects for sale in the world. Since 1744, the Sotheby's name has become renowned as a marketer for many of the world's most treasured possessions. Sotheby's International Realty, in keeping with this extraordinary reputation, has become a global leader in the representation of distinctive real estate. In essence, Sotheby's International Realty is synonymous with quality and service and is the most interconnected luxury real estate brokerage network in the world.