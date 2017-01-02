News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing Sotheby's International Realty Houseguest: Chef Joe Cicala
CHEF JOE CICALA FINDS CULINARY INSPIRATION IN TUSCANY
As the Executive Chef at Le Virtu, and the Co-Owner and Culinary Director at Brigantessa in Philadelphia, Joe Cicala regularly travels to Italy to feed his passion and research authentic local flavor that he will infuse into his cuisine. In this awe-inspiring episode of Houseguest, Joe visits Via di Cappello, a secluded villa nestled in the Florentine countryside. Watch as Joe finds inspiration for his latest recipe: Tagliatelle with Tuscan Pork Sausage and Mushroom Ragu.
"Houseguest"
Want a taste? Craft Joe's Tagliatelle with Tuscan Pork Sausage and Mushroom Ragu at home with the below recipe:
Ingredients for the pasta:
2 cups flour
3 whole eggs
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
Ingredients for the ragu:
3 T extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
2 pork sausage links, casings removed
1/2 pound fresh porcini mushrooms, sliced
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1/2 cup pasta cooking water
1/3 cup heavy cream
Salt, to taste
1/4 cup grated Pecorino Toscano
1 small black truffle
Method:
On a flat surface, form a "well" with the flour. Add eggs and olive oil in the center and start to beat with a fork. Slowly incorporate the outer layer of flour into the egg mixture until dough starts to form. Discard the fork and knead the dough for three minutes until it becomes firm. Cover the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for one hour. On a floured surface, roll the dough by hand until it's 3mm thick. Fold the sheeted dough in half and in half again. Using an 8″ chef's knife, slice the dough into 1/4″ pieces. Unfold and form the noodles into "nests." In a large pot of salted boiling water, drop the pasta, cooking for 4-6 minutes or until the pasta is cooked through yet retains a firm bite (about 2 minutes after the pasta floats). Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the prepared ragu (see below).
In a large sauté pan, add the olive oil and garlic cloves. Cook over medium heat until the garlic is browned on all sides. Discard the garlic. Add sausage to the pan and caramelize well. Add the porcini mushrooms and rosemary, and cook in the pork fat until tender. Deglaze the pan with the pasta water and loosen the brown bits on the bottom of the pan by scraping with a wooden spoon. Add the cream and reduce by half. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss or mix well with a fork and spoon to incorporate the sauce throughout the pasta. Add the Pecorino Toscano and do the same. Slice fresh black truffle on top of the dish and serve immediately.
http://www.sothebysrealty.com/
Sotheby's International Realty brand represents finest luxury projects for sale in the world. Since 1744, the Sotheby's name has become renowned as a marketer for many of the world's most treasured possessions. Sotheby's International Realty, in keeping with this extraordinary reputation, has become a global leader in the representation of distinctive real estate. In essence, Sotheby's International Realty is synonymous with quality and service and is the most interconnected luxury real estate brokerage network in the world.
http://www.ykrealestate.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse