iLoveKent to Host Kent Mayoral & City Council Candidate Debates in September
Founded in 2007, iLoveKent is celebrating its 10th year with a new look and reader events.
Thursday, September 14: Kent Mayoral Candidate Debate
Thursday, September 28: Kent City Council Candidate Debate
Both events will be hosted in the evening from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Kent Senior Center (600 E. Smith St., Kent, WA). In addition, the debates will be live streamed and recorded, so Kent residents who aren't able to attend the debates can watch them at their convenience. Both debates will be moderated by Greg Haffner of Curran Law Firm, and Haffner and iLoveKent publisher Dana Neuts will select the questions to be asked from reader suggestions.
"We want these debates to be accessible to as many Kent residents as possible, so we're going to live stream and record the debates," Neuts said. "This way voters across the city can learn more about each candidate and hear where they stand on important Kent issues. iLoveKent is excited to facilitate that conversation."
iLoveKent will not endorse any candidate, nor accept any advertising from any political candidate or about any political issue.
Additional event details will be made available closer to the debates. For more information, please contact Dana Neuts at 360-920-1737 or info@ilovekent.net.
About iLoveKent
iLoveKent was founded by owner and publisher Dana Neuts in 2007 to fill a growing media gap and to provide an outlet for Kent, Washington news, events, information and resources. Neuts writes for and publishes the site. Brooke Blozis and Michelle Gehlman-Teeter are also regular contributors to iLoveKent. Now celebrating its 10th year, iLoveKent will host quarterly reader meetups, an anniversary celebration and local candidate debates in 2017.
Contact
iLoveKent
Dana E. Neuts, publisher
***@ilovekent.net
