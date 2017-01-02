 
Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


Occupational and Environmental Exposures to Antimony Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the silver-white metal known as antimony and potential environmental and occupational exposure concerns.

"Antimony can enter the body when people drink water or eat foods and other substances that contain it," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "Antimony can also enter the body if people breathe contaminated air or dusts. Workers in industries that process or utilize antimony are at potential risk of exposure to elevated levels. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry reports that exposure to antimony at high levels can result in a variety of adverse health effects are discussed in this video."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/y4QwxxaellI



To examine more than 475 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 1,936,000 times or to join more than 2,406 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

