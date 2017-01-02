News By Tag
Occupational and Environmental Exposures to Antimony Discussed in New Video
The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
"Antimony can enter the body when people drink water or eat foods and other substances that contain it," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "Antimony can also enter the body if people breathe contaminated air or dusts. Workers in industries that process or utilize antimony are at potential risk of exposure to elevated levels. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry reports that exposure to antimony at high levels can result in a variety of adverse health effects are discussed in this video."
This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.
About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network
Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.
