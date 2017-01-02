European Patent Office Allowance for First Pet Anti-Obesity Vaccine to Braasch Biotech World's first anti-obesity vaccine for both dogs and cats. The use of a patented vaccine technology to save pets live. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Braasch Biotech LLC, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new field of vaccine technologies and applications, today announced a Notice of Allowance in European Application has been received for its patent application for the therapeutic treatment of pet obesity.



An increasing tendency to overfeed pets, coupled with a lack of exercise or sedentary life style, has resulted in increasing obesity in pets globally. Obesity has been negatively impacting the health of both dogs and cats, making them susceptible to more diseases, therefore driving the demand for animal medicines.



The Association of Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), has estimated more than 52%of dogs and 57% of cats in the US are overweight or obese.With health concerns becoming more prominent, demand for advanced drugs is also increasing. For example, anti-obesity treatments are in the top 3 growth drivers in companion animal drug markets in North America, Europe, Japan and Latin America



"Like human obesity, obesity in dogs and cats is at epidemic proportions. Although prevention is always the best option, once an animal reaches the obese state, owner intervention is necessary for the pet's continued quality of life and longevity. Currently there are no commercially available therapeutic treatments for both dogs and cats, stated Jeralyn Kay Haffer, CEO and Chairman of Braasch. We are now pleased the European Patent Office also has recognized the vaccine's novelty and commercial utility in the fight against obesity."



The European Patent Allowance follows previous patent grants in the United States, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, China, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.



About Braasch Biotech



Braasch Biotech has pioneered a novel field of therapeutic approaches utilizing Somatovac® technologies. Currently in the Product Pipeline are vaccines for livestock productivity enhancement, increased fertility, GH/IGF-1 deficiencies and obesity treatment. To date, Braasch has multiple regulatory submissions in progress on the use of vaccines in metabolic regulation. Braasch Biotech is a privately held biopharmaceutical with corporate offices in South Dakota.



For more information on Braasch Biotech, please email



Contact

Jeralyn Kay Haffer

CEO and Chairman

