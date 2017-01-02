 
ViCanna CBD now available at CBDStore.US

Addition of ViCanna provides consumers with CBD softgel option.
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CBDStore.US is now carrying ViCanna CBD softgels from Natural Earth Supplements.

ViCanna is one of only a few products that offers high-quality hemp CBD (cannabidiol) in a softgel form and has quickly become a favorite among CBD consumers. The softgel form of ViCanna offers a convenient and easy to swallow 5 mg per serving recommended dose.

The health benefits of hemp CBD are too numerous to list in total but include pain relief, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. Hemp CBD is also credited with helping with insomnia, digestion and many other health concerns.

CBDStore.US is a leading online retailer carrying only the top-quality CBD brands and offering home delivery at low prices. CBDStore.US was launched in 2016 and is quickly becoming the preferred source for purchasing organic hemp cannabidiol products in softgel, hemp oil drops (tinctures), capsules, balms and liposomes.

In a complex marketplace with significant consumer confusion about hemp and CBD, consumers can shop with confidence at CBDStore.US and easily find the information needed to make an informed CBD purchase.

For more information or to purchase quality CBD products, visit http://www.cbdstore.us

