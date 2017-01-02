AP Health Family Practice in Clifton, NJ Launches Video Marketing Campaign

North Jersey healthcare provider embraces video as a means to effectively and efficiently tell its story.

-- AP Health Family Practice has recently added video to its comprehensive marketing mix. The addition of video is the latest phase of an ongoing marketing and PR strategy designed to educate and engage new patients, make positive contributions to the patient experience, strengthen outcomes and enhance the overall professional image of this growing northern New Jersey healthcare practice.AP Health Family Practice specializes in family medicine which focuses on the total health care of the individual and the family, integrating the biological, clinical, and behavioral sciences. The scope of family medicine is not limited by age, sex, organ system, or disease entity.With this new video campaign, AP Health Family Practice is providing North Jersey area consumers with a fast-paced but comprehensive overview of the many top-quality health services available to them at AP Health. The new video is currently being promoted on You Tube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, mybergen.com, myhudsoncounty.com, e-newsletters, and on the AP Health Family Practice website.AP Health Family Practice is now accepting appointments at 1135 Clifton Avenue, Suite # 203, Clifton, New Jersey. The office is located minutes from most Passaic, Hudson, Bergen and Essex County, New Jersey towns and is easily accessed from Routes 3, 4, 20, 21, 46, 80 and the Garden State Parkway.