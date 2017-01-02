News By Tag
Big Trees Inc. Hired For Tree Transplanting in Redmond, WA
The property was a former homestead, and two of the large trees are unique. One is a large Japanese Maple, and the other is an unusual variety of Pine. There are also three Douglas Fir trees that are in the 30" tall height range. All five of the trees will be moved to a part of the property that will become a play area, and the tree transplants will provide some shade to the trails surrounding this social area.
The company's 90" Big John tree spade will be used to dig, transport, and set the trees into their new locations. Additionally, Big Trees is going to be digging and turning the soil from the receiving location, which will help with these trees adjust to their new location. With the soil loosened up, the trees will be able to grow new roots out into the surrounding areas with greater ease and they will have better access to nutrients and hydration.
Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees, stated "Having an opportunity to move these special trees out of harm's way and into a location where they will continue to be appreciated is such a fun process to be part of. We're looking forward to stopping in on these trees in the years to come, and seeing them look like they've always been in these locations."
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc. (http://www.bigtreesupply.com), located in Snohomish, WA, in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only can deliver young trees but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/
