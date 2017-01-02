Alyasra Fashion Launches Online Shopping Website Www.ontime.com

Alyasra Fashion is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of Ontime.com, an online portal where customers can enjoy the privilege of shopping for top, international watches from the comfort of their own home.

-- Customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can now shop their favorite watches online and enjoy the option of having their new purchases delivered to their door with the offer of free shipping.The new website provides a unique package of watches and accessories to suit all occasions, from more than 30 well-known international brands. Brand watches are elevated with styles that emanate ease, sophistication, practicality and style. Customers can find a vast selection of watches both online and in stores from international brands including Michael Kors, DKNY, Armani Exchange, Fossil, Juicy couture, Aigner, Cerruti 1881, Diesel, DICI, Ferre Milano and much more. Collections feature carefully considered designs in a variety of colors, elevating timepieces to a new level of style. Sleek, slimmed-down silhouettes and innovative modern finishes update the most popular ranges. In addition ONTIME has announced the launch of new international designer brands across KSA stores – these Include Tommy Hilfiger, Misfit and Casio, thus adding more choices for customers.To ensure that only the best in the latest digital trends for customers os offered, smart watches are no available for tech-savvy shoppers interested in purchasing items that are not only stylish, but highly functional. Elegant and practical smart watches from innovative brands can now be found at ONTIME stores.General Manager Anwarul Haque said: "We will enable our customers to feel fashionable and confident by providing them the trendiest and newest watches at great value.For all those who appreciate being part of the latest fashion trends, ONTIME is the place and the brand which offers the widest and most updated range of branded fashion watches."ONTIME is the top shopping destination for those seeking international watch brands that reflect the latest fashion trends in the Middle East. ONTIME stores provide fashion watches for men and women through a network of more than 100 stores across the Gulf region. To enjoy the new collections log in online to www.ontime.com and browse your favorite styles while benefiting from free shipping facilities.ONTIME major stores are available in the following locations in- Granada Mall, Riyadh Gallery, Faisaliya, Nakheel Mall, Othaim Mall, Kuraish Mall- Mall of Arabia, Aziz Mall, Redsea Mall, Salaam Mall, Andalus Mall,Dhahran Mall,Dahran Mall,Marina Mall, Ibn e Khaldon,- Makkah Mall, Hijaz Mall,Diafa Mall,- Alnoor Mall. For those interested in jewelry and accessories, "Trinkets", the region's leading fashion jewelry retailer, offers a wide collection of fashion jewelry from a host of international designers. Trinkets retails classic, casual, and sports jewelry from renowned brands such as Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Tommy, Fossil, Juicy Couture, Lola & Grace and Aigner. Located at high traffic points within prime shopping Malls stores and kiosks across the region, customers can find their nearest Trinkets store at Kingdom Tower, Tala Mall, Granada Mall, Dhahran and Makkah Mall In addition for those looking for a vintage-inspired twist on quality leather goods and accessories, our FOSSIL boutiques can be found in Dhahran Mall and Granada Mall.Alyasra Fashion is one of the leading companies in fashion and retail sales. The company is home to more than 60 brands including some the world's most prominent names in shoes, dresses, and accessories, such as the MaxMara Fashion Group, KENZO and ECCO Group. Alyasra's network encompasses over 270 stores, with operations in eight markets across the Middle East, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE.