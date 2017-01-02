News By Tag
Alyasra Fashion Launches Online Shopping Website Www.ontime.com
Alyasra Fashion is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of Ontime.com, an online portal where customers can enjoy the privilege of shopping for top, international watches from the comfort of their own home.
To ensure that only the best in the latest digital trends for customers os offered, smart watches are no available for tech-savvy shoppers interested in purchasing items that are not only stylish, but highly functional. Elegant and practical smart watches from innovative brands can now be found at ONTIME stores.General Manager Anwarul Haque said: "We will enable our customers to feel fashionable and confident by providing them the trendiest and newest watches at great value.For all those who appreciate being part of the latest fashion trends, ONTIME is the place and the brand which offers the widest and most updated range of branded fashion watches."ONTIME is the top shopping destination for those seeking international watch brands that reflect the latest fashion trends in the Middle East. ONTIME stores provide fashion watches for men and women through a network of more than 100 stores across the Gulf region. To enjoy the new collections log in online to www.ontime.com and browse your favorite styles while benefiting from free shipping facilities.ONTIME major stores are available in the following locations in KSA – Riyadh- Granada Mall, Riyadh Gallery, Faisaliya, Nakheel Mall, Othaim Mall, Kuraish Mall Jeddah - Mall of Arabia, Aziz Mall, Redsea Mall, Salaam Mall, Andalus Mall, Dammam & Khobar Dhahran Mall,Dahran Mall,Marina Mall, Ibn e Khaldon, Makkah - Makkah Mall, Hijaz Mall,Diafa Mall, Madina - Alnoor Mall. For those interested in jewelry and accessories, "Trinkets", the region's leading fashion jewelry retailer, offers a wide collection of fashion jewelry from a host of international designers. Trinkets retails classic, casual, and sports jewelry from renowned brands such as Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Tommy, Fossil, Juicy Couture, Lola & Grace and Aigner. Located at high traffic points within prime shopping Malls stores and kiosks across the region, customers can find their nearest Trinkets store at Kingdom Tower, Tala Mall, Granada Mall, Dhahran and Makkah Mall In addition for those looking for a vintage-inspired twist on quality leather goods and accessories, our FOSSIL boutiques can be found in Dhahran Mall and Granada Mall.
About Alyasra Fashion
Alyasra Fashion is one of the leading companies in fashion and retail sales. The company is home to more than 60 brands including some the world's most prominent names in shoes, dresses, and accessories, such as the MaxMara Fashion Group, KENZO and ECCO Group. Alyasra's network encompasses over 270 stores, with operations in eight markets across the Middle East, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
