X-Flex Belt The most Comfortable Belt Ever
The world's most comfortable belt that gives you extra stretch while needed.
A new product named X-Flex Belt has been launched for a fundraising campaign at kickstarter.com .It is a unique leather dress belt, with a perfectly new design and a stretchable woven fabric structure to give you incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit. This X-Flex Blet is created by experts after a long and wide research using a revolutionary technology to create the most Comfortable Belt and allow unrestricted movement . By the sound of it, these might sound ordinary, but are precisely the most unique and stylishly designed belt that can stand out in looks and gives you extra stretch while needed.
We wear belt everyday. However, we sacrifice comfort in many situations by wearing a belt, especially while sitting which is a major pattern in our life today.The X-Flex Belt is reinvented to solve this problem. It helps us to dress up in a formal way, and also provides extra comfort while seated due to the stretchable woven fabric structure in the back. The X-Flex belt is a revolutionized product serving the best of both worlds for people looking for comfort without sacrificing looks.
X-Flex Belt created with woven construction and leather details, this belt allows for a durable wear and comfortable fit. The automatic buckle with no-hole strap offers a customizable fit, while the X-Flex stretch woven fabric and Automatic Buckle allows for unrestricted movement.
The X-Flex Belt has now been launched on kickstarter campaign named, X-Flex Belt - Most Comfortable Belt Ever. The campaign start on January ,9, 2017 and the timeline for shipping of these products is estimated as June 2017. The campaign creator has a huge success on the previous kickstarter campaign (X-Flex slim wallet). The campaign will be accepting more backers for 60 days only. These X-Flex Belt and other products are available in the campaign for backers at incredible early bird prices and multiple choices. For more details on the product and the company checkout the official website of SDproduct.com.
Contact Details:
Company: SDproduct
Name: Victor
Email: cs@sdproduct.com
Phone: 510-600-3183
Website: http://sdproduct.com/
kickstarter link : https://www.kickstarter.com/
Country: USA
Victor
cs@sdproduct.com
