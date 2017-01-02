Abdali Mall and EAT Restaurants Group Sign an Agreement to Open Four Restaurants

Amman, Jordan (January 2017) – Abdali Mall; the New Beating Heart of Abdali, announced signing a leasing agreement with EAT Group to open four restaurants during 2017.

--Abdali Mall; the New Beating Heart of Abdali, announced signing a leasing agreement with EAT Group to open four restaurants during 2017.With the presence of both companies' officials, Eng. Marwan Abu Hassan, General Director at Abdali Mall Company & Mr. Hisham Al Zamel, CEO of EAT Restaurant Group signed the agreement that aims to elevate the Mall's visitors experience and give them more dining options.The four new restaurants will occupy 1744 Sqm to include Deertina Market, Azkadenya, Casereccio Pronto, and Mingle by Café Social, will offer the visitors unique culinary experience from the various cuisines each restaurant represents."We are excited to announce the addition of these new restaurants to Abdali mall from EAT Restaurant Group; one of the leading Jordanian company in the restaurants sector, and we are certain that it will offer a unique dining experience for the Mall's visitors" said Eng. Marwan Abu Hassan, General Director at Abdali Mall Company, "This partnership will be offering employment opportunities to fulfill the Mall's development role toward the community" said Abu Hassan.Mr. Omar Tabaa the Chairman of Eat Group: "We at EAT Restaurant Group, are delighted to partner up with Abdali Mall, the Kingdom's leading upcoming mall. Abdali Mall is a true experience and we look forward to enhancing the Mall's food and beverage offering to attract tourists and mall goers. We are proud to be a part of this unique destination"