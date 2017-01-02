 
News By Tag
* Tap
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair is Fully Booked and Open for Public from 11-13 January, 2017

Are you ready for mega fashion shows, raffles, and a whole lot of fun with live entertainment at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 11th to 13th
 
 
The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair 2017
The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Tap

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL BARSHA, UAE - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready for mega fashion shows, raffles, and a whole lot of fun with live entertainment at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 11th to 13th January, 2017? This bridal and shopping extravaganza, organized in association with The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and co-sponsored by Ajman Bank and 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, will see a line-up of over 60 exhibitors, specialized in catering to luxury events and bridal wear, over the three days. Prominent among them are Fashion Designers such as Mona Al Mansouri, Walid Atallah and Ritu Kumar as well as companies like TOMIREX INTERNATIONAL, the Italian firm representing Italian fashion brands in the Middle East.

In addition to fashion shows, a host of activities will be unfurled during the opening of the exhibition at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 11th January offering visitors extraordinary experiences. Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of The Ajman Palace Hotel, said, "On the first day, during the opening ceremony of The Ajman Palace Hotel we have planned various food-tasting and entertainment activities for visitors in addition to the fantastic displays by exhibitors. The event is open to general public on all three days from 4pm to 6pm absolutely free whereby we will be indulging them with a fiesta of fashion shows by top designers, Lebanese Folkloric Wedding Theatre by AG Concept, wedding band from Sudan as well as superb culinary delights".

Other participants at the wedding fair include Fairytale by Muby Astruc, AG Concept, Al Ameerat Weddings, mylist, Pink Pepper Photography, Litchi Ladies Salon, Flower Station, Precieux Fine Jewellery, Nour Ban Fashion and Revival Spa.

To get FREE passes for The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair please call +97 150 6975146 or email h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

About The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport.  Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.

For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
http://www.mpj-pr.com

Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
pressrelease@mpj-pr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mpj-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Tap
Industry:Fashion
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share