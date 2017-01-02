News By Tag
The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair is Fully Booked and Open for Public from 11-13 January, 2017
Are you ready for mega fashion shows, raffles, and a whole lot of fun with live entertainment at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 11th to 13th
In addition to fashion shows, a host of activities will be unfurled during the opening of the exhibition at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 11th January offering visitors extraordinary experiences. Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of The Ajman Palace Hotel, said, "On the first day, during the opening ceremony of The Ajman Palace Hotel we have planned various food-tasting and entertainment activities for visitors in addition to the fantastic displays by exhibitors. The event is open to general public on all three days from 4pm to 6pm absolutely free whereby we will be indulging them with a fiesta of fashion shows by top designers, Lebanese Folkloric Wedding Theatre by AG Concept, wedding band from Sudan as well as superb culinary delights".
Other participants at the wedding fair include Fairytale by Muby Astruc, AG Concept, Al Ameerat Weddings, mylist, Pink Pepper Photography, Litchi Ladies Salon, Flower Station, Precieux Fine Jewellery, Nour Ban Fashion and Revival Spa.
To get FREE passes for The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair please call +97 150 6975146 or email h.bakht@mpj-
About The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
pressrelease@
