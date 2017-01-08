 
News By Tag
* Brandee Kelley Group
* DFW Homes for Sale
* Dfw Open House Viridian
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432

Open House Jan. 8, 2017 : Beautiful 3Bed/2.1Bath Home in Viridian Master Planned Community - DFW

 
 
Crystal Oak Lane Open House
Crystal Oak Lane Open House
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brandee Kelley Group
DFW Homes for Sale
Dfw Open House Viridian

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Arlington - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

ARLINGTON, Texas - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Come see this gorgeous property at our Open House, Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2-4pm! Hosted by Gail Burdine.

Also, featuring an AMAZON GO giftcard giveaway!

ADDRESS:
1010 Crystal Oak Lane
Arlington, TX 76005

NEIGHBORHOOD:
Viridian

COUNTY:
Tarrant

LISTING INFO:

• Price: $410,000
• Style: Traditional
• Bedrooms: 3
• Total Baths: 2.1
• Full Baths: 2
• Half Bath: 1
• Year Built: 2013
• Sq. Feet: 3,034
• Lot Size: 0.143

SCHOOL INFO:

• District: Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
• Elementary: Viridian
• Jr. / Mid: Bedford
• Sr. / High: Trinity

FEATURES:

This quality built David Weekley home offers easygoing elegance & an ideal floorplan featuring all bedrooms down, gameroom with half-bath up. 3 LVG, 2 DNG areas, Study. Warm hardwoods, arched doorways, high ceilings. State-of-the-art kitchen w beautiful finishes, dark stained cabinetry, granite, decorative tile backsplash. Huge center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Faux stone, gas log fireplace in spacious family room. Generously sized master suite, large walk-in closet, huge, oversized walk-in shower! Ideal location across from the park with open area, scenic view. Close to elementary. Master-planned community w trails, parks, pools, pavilion, lakes & ampitheater

See also: Why you should move to Viridian DFW (https://gailburdineluxuryrealestate.wordpress.com/2015/12...)

Contact expert DFW Realtor, Gail Burdine with Keller Williams Realty (http://www.gailburdinerealty.com/), for a showing today!

Cell: 817.929.8921
Email: gail@brandeekelley.com
Website: Gail Burdine – KW Realty
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GailBurdineRealtor
Instagram: gailburdine_kwrealty
Pinterest: Gail Burdine KW Realty (https://www.pinterest.com/gailburdinekw/)
Twitter: gail_kwrealty (https://twitter.com/gail_kwrealty?lang=en)
End
Source:
Email:***@brandeekelley.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 08, 2017
Brandee Kelley Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share