Open House Jan. 8, 2017 : Beautiful 3Bed/2.1Bath Home in Viridian Master Planned Community - DFW
Also, featuring an AMAZON GO giftcard giveaway!
ADDRESS:
1010 Crystal Oak Lane
Arlington, TX 76005
NEIGHBORHOOD:
Viridian
COUNTY:
Tarrant
LISTING INFO:
• Price: $410,000
• Style: Traditional
• Bedrooms: 3
• Total Baths: 2.1
• Full Baths: 2
• Half Bath: 1
• Year Built: 2013
• Sq. Feet: 3,034
• Lot Size: 0.143
SCHOOL INFO:
• District: Hurst-Euless-
• Elementary: Viridian
• Jr. / Mid: Bedford
• Sr. / High: Trinity
FEATURES:
This quality built David Weekley home offers easygoing elegance & an ideal floorplan featuring all bedrooms down, gameroom with half-bath up. 3 LVG, 2 DNG areas, Study. Warm hardwoods, arched doorways, high ceilings. State-of-the-
See also: Why you should move to Viridian DFW (https://gailburdineluxuryrealestate.wordpress.com/
Contact expert DFW Realtor, Gail Burdine with Keller Williams Realty (http://www.gailburdinerealty.com/
Cell: 817.929.8921
Email: gail@brandeekelley.com
Website: Gail Burdine – KW Realty
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: gailburdine_
Pinterest: Gail Burdine KW Realty (https://www.pinterest.com/
Twitter: gail_kwrealty (https://twitter.com/
