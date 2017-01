Open House Jan. 8, 2017 : Beautiful 3Bed/2.1Bath Home in Viridian Master Planned Community - DFW

Crystal Oak Lane Open House

-- Come see this gorgeous property at our Open House, Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2-4pm! Hosted by Gail Burdine.Also, featuring an AMAZON GO giftcard giveaway!1010 Crystal Oak LaneArlington, TX 76005ViridianTarrant• Price: $410,000• Style: Traditional• Bedrooms: 3• Total Baths: 2.1• Full Baths: 2• Half Bath: 1• Year Built: 2013• Sq. Feet: 3,034• Lot Size: 0.143• District: Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD• Elementary: Viridian• Jr. / Mid: Bedford• Sr. / High: TrinityThis quality built David Weekley home offers easygoing elegance & an ideal floorplan featuring all bedrooms down, gameroom with half-bath up. 3 LVG, 2 DNG areas, Study. Warm hardwoods, arched doorways, high ceilings. State-of-the-art kitchen w beautiful finishes, dark stained cabinetry, granite, decorative tile backsplash. Huge center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Faux stone, gas log fireplace in spacious family room. Generously sized master suite, large walk-in closet, huge, oversized walk-in shower! Ideal location across from the park with open area, scenic view. Close to elementary. Master-planned community w trails, parks, pools, pavilion, lakes & ampitheaterSee also: Why you should move to Viridian DFW ( https://gailburdineluxuryrealestate.wordpress.com/ 2015/12... Contact expert DFW Realtor, Gail Burdine with Keller Williams Realty ( http://www.gailburdinerealty.com/ ), for a showing today!Cell: 817.929.8921Email: gail@brandeekelley.comWebsite: Gail Burdine – KW RealtyFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/GailBurdineRealtorInstagram: gailburdine_kwrealtyPinterest: Gail Burdine KW Realty (https://www.pinterest.com/gailburdinekw/)Twitter: gail_kwrealty (https://twitter.com/gail_kwrealty?lang=en)