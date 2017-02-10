 
Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Nolah Elan Park Ave'

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Nolah Elan Park Ave'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
nolah_flyer
nolah_flyer
NEW YORK - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Fashion Week NY F/W 2017  'Nolah Elan Park Ave'.  Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.    Nolah Elan is internationally recognized hand sewn Ccuture. Ready to wear, or made to measurement. Fully cutomizeable in 50 Bespoke Colors.  Jaoillerie Launching soon.  8pm:  Nolah Elan Park Ave fashion show.  Fine art exhibition:  6pm- 8:15pm

RSVP:  https://nolahelanfw2017.eventbrite.com

Exhibiting Artists & Designers:

Troy Blackman
Chelsea Smith
Agim Jones
Rolando Reyes
Joe War
Melinda McCoy
Marco Domeniconi
Daniel Rosenthal
Jose Londono
Denise Levine
Colleen Young
Denis Barry
Mia Alexander
Maciek Stepnik
Andrea Springer
Gloryvette Rodriguez
Pauletta Brooks
Nolah Elan Park Ave Fashion Show

Friday,  Feb 10  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Runway presentation:  8pm

www.instagram.com/nolahelan

www.instagram.com/setnyc

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
