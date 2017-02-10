The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Nolah Elan Park Ave'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Nolah Elan Park Ave'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. Nolah Elan is internationally recognized hand sewn Ccuture. Ready to wear, or made to measurement. Fully cutomizeable in 50 Bespoke Colors. Jaoillerie Launching soon. 8pm: Nolah Elan Park Ave fashion show. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:15pmRSVP: https://nolahelanfw2017.eventbrite.comExhibiting Artists & Designers:Troy BlackmanChelsea SmithAgim JonesRolando ReyesJoe WarMelinda McCoyMarco DomeniconiDaniel RosenthalJose LondonoDenise LevineColleen YoungDenis BarryMia AlexanderMaciek StepnikAndrea SpringerGloryvette RodriguezPauletta BrooksNolah Elan Park Ave Fashion ShowFriday, Feb 10 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:8pmwww.instagram.com/nolahelanwww.instagram.com/setnyc