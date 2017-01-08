News By Tag
The Josie Network Positioned to Blow the Roof off of 2017-Benefiting the Independent Music Industry!
A huge growth explosion in 2016 for The Josie Network and the network is planning an even bigger 2017! This is great news for the independent music industry!
When asked multiple questions about The Josie Music Awards for this year here is what Josie said, "We are in talks with a huge venue this year, so everyone keep your fingers crossed and I will let you all know the second I sign the contract. This year we will have a full weekend of different events and then a huge award show celebration. There will be plenty of opportunities available."
Josie even answered questions about her plans for the Josie Network in 2017 and she was glad to share some insights into the year for us, "You know we are always working on something and one of those things is a new brand coming to The Josie Network. This will be an incredible venture for us; we are very excited about it. We are going to put some of what we learned over the last 8 years together and be able to offer another great opportunity for indie and up and coming artists. There will be much more coming from the Josie Network this year so make sure you follow our social media pages and websites for all the news throughout this new year."
A strong year for The Josie Network in 2016 included the company transition to a full network of brands. The Josie Network is the leader in cutting edge ideas to help spread the work of independent/
In 2016 the Josie Music Awards quadrupled its growth from the prior year's event. The pre-gathering celebration was the night before the event at Belcourt Taps, where the crowd filled the venue, outside decks, and poured onto the sidewalks. The award show event was held at the world renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee and is the largest, most gala award show event in Nashville for independent/
The growth this year included the reformatting of The Josie Show (which debuted in 2009) and started it all. The Josie Show also began a Songwriters Night Series that will continue into 2017.
Josie launched a brand new beauty line "Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino" (including cosmetics, skin care, and hair care products). Josie's spokesmodels included independent artists, actors, managers, and professional models. The initial photoshoot took place at an Italian Villa in Franklin, Tennessee with photographer Ora Walker of Ora Walker Photography. Josie said, "Ora Walker went above and beyond and we can't thank her enough. She did an incredible job and it was a lot of work." The official launch took place at The Josie Music Awards in September when Josie and Tina brought their spokesmodels out on stage and independent music artist Annemarie Picerno and her guitarist sang the Confidently Ready jingle she submitted to The Josie Network. It was a wonderful moment and a great part of the night.
This year also included The Josie Network publishing a book titled "The Artist Collection" which is sold globally at online retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Kindle, Nook, and hundreds more. This is a collection of independent, up and coming, and long career artists, songwriters, and those in the industry that offer services to music artists telling their stories of their music journeys. It's a must read!
Country Blast Radio syndicated new shows on the station including Rockin' Country hosted by Alan Firestone/Bruce Lev and The Old Time Country Community Radio Show along with adding a multi-genre music hour weekly.
Josie and Tina Passantino, COO/CFO, continue their work professionally rating radio's major market commercial country music. An honor they both take so much pride in. Josie even had the honor of submitting her materials to the Country Music Association for a nomination review this year. Josie told us that was one of the best experiences of 2016 for her personally. At just 21 years old with a rapidly growing business, Josie has much to be proud of.
The Josie Network of Brands focuses on the independent/
To become involved with The Josie Network of brands, please see media contact below or contact Tina Passantino through email tina@josieshow.com.
Websites www.josieshow.com, www.countryblastradio.com, www.thejosienetwork.com, www.josiemusicawards.com, and www.confidentlyready.com.
