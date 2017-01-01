 
Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


Thinkplanet launches an all new BIOBASED Pet Grooming Line "Zoo Groom"

Sustainable Bio based product development expands into a new market space - By Lee Reardon
 
 
SALEM, Ore. - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- West coast based manufacturer introduces a new formula based 90% solution with a recently released Bio based pet grooming line of products designed to provide an alternative organic solution to toxin based solutions normally used to control "biting insects" on pets.  Monthly treatments of flea and tick medicine, flea collars and topical applications are currently used by millions of consumers to protect their pets from "biting insects" such as fleas and ticks. "Zoo Groom", the new Bio based product-line launched this month in the "Natural Pet" category is quickly reaching a marketplace that has had limited access to Bio based alternatives. The Pet industry, a 60 Billion dollar industry, has shown an annual growth of 5.4% GDP growth projection in "Natural Pet" and "Specialty Pet" product space for 2017 Source:https://www.statista.com/statistics/289143/us-projected-pet-store-sales/ In addition to providing an eco-friendly Bio based solution, protecting the environment is a core value Thinkplanet works hard to preserve in all products developed by the company. The USDA is certifying the product group currently to meet or exceed standards for our Bio based contents. The USDA preferred procurement program stands to influence purchasing behavior for future products in the market place. Source https://www.dm.usda.gov/procurement/business/biopreferred.... Many non-organic products in the market have given rise to environmental concerns. Existing products that have non-organic components slow the molecular breakdown timelines that cause build-up of toxins in the environment.

"Zoo Groom", the new Bio based all-organic pet line, also includes a socially responsible commerce model, which includes a standard donation with each purchase. 5% of all net sales benefit local non-profit animal care facilities through the company's "Gifts with a Heart" retail program in partnership with Thinkplanet Foundation, a 501©3  a registered non-profit, dedicated to the research of sustainable product development.

According to industry research "The 5 most common pet skin problems include: Itchy skin, Allergies, Sores & Hot spots, Hair loss, and Dull coats" SOURCE:www.vetrinarypracticenews -2014Top 10 Vet reasons For Dogs and Cats. The new Bio-based Pet Grooming line, "Zoo Groom", will provide organic resistance to "biting insects" and provide organic conditioners and vitamins to assist in the resolution of 90% of all pet-grooming needs.

The 2017 launch of the "Zoo Groom" Pet Line, has entered into distribution through the Pro-Reliable Distribution Members Coast to Coast. Zoo Groom is only available through the Distribution- Dealer networks which best serves the Trade channels of Groomers, Clinics, Boarders & Independent Retailers. Bio based product solutions are the fastest growing major class of products that both Professionals & Pet Parent Consumers are actively adding to their total care solution purchases.

"Nearly 80 million households in the U.S.—that's 60 percent of the country—have pets.  47 percent of pet parents report purchasing their preferred brand regardless of discounts. 94 percent of pet owners see their pets as part of the family, (Humanization of Pets) and four out of five say they treat their pets like their children." Source httthroughtp://www.petbusiness.com/January-2017/The-Pet-Parenting-Boom

"We are proud to bring a consumer product to market that is good for the environment, our pets and our families while protecting the planet for future generations."  Melissa Warner – President Thinkplanet

