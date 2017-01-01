News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thinkplanet launches an all new BIOBASED Pet Grooming Line "Zoo Groom"
Sustainable Bio based product development expands into a new market space - By Lee Reardon
"Zoo Groom", the new Bio based all-organic pet line, also includes a socially responsible commerce model, which includes a standard donation with each purchase. 5% of all net sales benefit local non-profit animal care facilities through the company's "Gifts with a Heart" retail program in partnership with Thinkplanet Foundation, a 501©3 a registered non-profit, dedicated to the research of sustainable product development.
According to industry research "The 5 most common pet skin problems include: Itchy skin, Allergies, Sores & Hot spots, Hair loss, and Dull coats" SOURCE:www.vetrinarypracticenews -2014Top 10 Vet reasons For Dogs and Cats. The new Bio-based Pet Grooming line, "Zoo Groom", will provide organic resistance to "biting insects" and provide organic conditioners and vitamins to assist in the resolution of 90% of all pet-grooming needs.
The 2017 launch of the "Zoo Groom" Pet Line, has entered into distribution through the Pro-Reliable Distribution Members Coast to Coast. Zoo Groom is only available through the Distribution-
"Nearly 80 million households in the U.S.—that's 60 percent of the country—have pets. 47 percent of pet parents report purchasing their preferred brand regardless of discounts. 94 percent of pet owners see their pets as part of the family, (Humanization of Pets) and four out of five say they treat their pets like their children." Source httthroughtp://
"We are proud to bring a consumer product to market that is good for the environment, our pets and our families while protecting the planet for future generations."
Contact
Lee Reardon
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse