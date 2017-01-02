News By Tag
Old Testament Survey I Class Starting on Saturday January 14, 2017!
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry presents Old Testament Survey I during its Spring I 2017 semester. Come and explore the history and covenants of the Old Testament and the Old Testament's revelation of Jesus Christ!
The JFMI College of Ministry is offering the Old Testament Survey courses to assist Christians in developing a deep understanding of the Old Testament and its significance and foreshadowing of Messiah, Jesus Christ.
Instructors are Dave Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church, and Sandra L. Terrell, Ph.D., Dean of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry.
DATES: Saturday January 14 - March 18, 2017
TIMES: 2:30pm-
LOCATION: 4121 Colleyville Blvd. Suite 1
Colleyville, TX 76034
TUITION: $350 plus $75 for two books, an Old Testament timeline pamphlet, and class materials
Note: Old Testament Survey II begins Spring II 2017 semester for 7 weeks. Tuition is applicable; no new books required.
Sign up today for Old Testament Survey I on the Joy Faith Ministries International website at www.joyfmi.org (college tab), by phone at 817-788-1212, or contacting us at info@joyfmi.org.
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)
Sandra L. Terrell
817-788-1212
***@joyfmi.org
