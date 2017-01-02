 
Industry News





Old Testament Survey I Class Starting on Saturday January 14, 2017!

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry presents Old Testament Survey I during its Spring I 2017 semester. Come and explore the history and covenants of the Old Testament and the Old Testament's revelation of Jesus Christ!
 
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join us for the Joy Faith Ministries International course: "Old Testament Survey I" which begins on Saturday, January 14, 2017, 2:30pm-5:30pm.  On Saturday afternoons for 10 weeks, come on an exciting journey with us exploring the history, politics, geography, and culture of Old Testament times. Study the major events, the people, the teachings, the covenants, and their relationship to the revelation of Jesus Christ. This course is the first of the two Old Testament Survey courses and is a prerequisite for Old Testament Survey II in which Old Testament Survey continues during Spring II 2017 semester for an additional 7 weeks.

The JFMI College of Ministry is offering the Old Testament Survey courses to assist Christians in developing a deep understanding of the Old Testament and its significance and foreshadowing of Messiah, Jesus Christ.

Instructors are Dave Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church, and Sandra L. Terrell, Ph.D., Dean of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry.

DATES:  Saturday January 14 - March 18, 2017
TIMES:  2:30pm-5:30pm
LOCATION:  4121 Colleyville Blvd.  Suite 1
Colleyville, TX  76034
TUITION:  $350 plus $75 for two books, an Old Testament timeline pamphlet, and class materials

Note:  Old Testament Survey II begins Spring II 2017 semester for 7 weeks.  Tuition is applicable; no new books required.

Sign up today for Old Testament Survey I on the Joy Faith Ministries International website at www.joyfmi.org (college tab), by phone at 817-788-1212, or contacting us at info@joyfmi.org.

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)

