MPC's Tim Dillon Explains How Virtual Reality Opens New Doors for Powerful, Experiential Branding, Advertising, And Promotions 1 2 Tim Dillon, MPC Moving Picture Company LAS VEGAS - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 – Virtual reality, augmented reality and other immersive media are gaining traction as powerful mediums for branding, advertising and promotions, according to Tim Dillon, executive producer of VR and Creative at MPC, an Academy Award-winning visual effects studio and a Technicolor company.



"The technology is obviously developing at an incredible pace, but I also think it is people's access to the technology that is defining what can be done with it. For advertising, and for everyone working with brands, it's no different than filmmakers," Dillon says. "It's being able to look at content that's being created and test ideas."



Dillon adds that the introduction of YouTube's 360 videos, and Facebook's commitment to that format, is making it easier for brands and advertising and marketing agencies to place the same premium on that type of content as they do other digital content. Also, "the audience wants to see it. It has a 'new' factor," he says.



"We're working with Facebook and Google and Microsoft and A-list technology brands on the things they are doing in VR and promoting in VR. For example, we created a mixed reality launch film for Google Tiltbrush," says Dillon. In addition, MPC is working on a series of VR projects with all types of different headsets, with plans to launch a piece in Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, Cardboard, Vive and PlayStation.



Compared with other digital media, VR has an unprecedented level of engagement, and that will ignite new avenues, such as social media, for its use.



"I think a way to sum it up would be to say the branding, advertising and promotion opportunities are very wide-ranging, and that's one of the most exciting things about a new medium or a new platform space," Dillon says. "For us, MPC as part of Technicolor, we're focusing in on what we think is interesting and we're looking at how creatives are engaging with it – how people are trying to tell stories, how people are trying to craft experiences. And we're lucky to be sitting in a really interesting place within all of that."



