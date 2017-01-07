Technicolor's Brian Jentz Explains How Android TV is Evolving into a Mainstream Network Operator Strategy The launch of the AirTV Player signals an inflexion point in the take up of Android TV technology by operators. At CES 2017 AirTV Player wins: TechRadar 2017 Best Home Theater Product, Reviewed.com's CES Editor's Choice and PC Magazine's Best Home Theater Gear. Brian Jentz, Technicolor LAS VEGAS - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 -- Customer premises equipment (CPE) based on Google's Android TV platform is rapidly gaining traction in the market because of its ability to help network operators rapidly launch and monetize consumer video services, according to Brian Jentz, Senior Director at Connected Home, Technicolor



Android TV technology, he explains, brings the benefits of an open ecosystem, large-scale infrastructure supported by Google and enables operators to roll out new OTT video services much faster and at lower cost. The network service provider response to this key market trend has most recently been illustrated by the announcement of the AirTV Player. At CES 2017 AirTV Player was recognized with the TechRadar 2017 Best Home Theater Product, Reviewed.com's CES Editor's Choice and PC Magazine's Best Home Theater Gear.



"I see Android TV as being very much at an inflexion point. Telecom Italia launched its service earlier in the year [2016] in Europe. In North America, I expect the launch of the AirTV Player Android TV device to have a big impact on this market. I expect many other operators will roll out Android TV services in the first half of 2017," says Jentz.



He adds that there is a growing acceptance by operators that services like YouTube and Netflix are here to stay and many operators are embracing Android TV as an opportunity to offer a seamless experience for both live streaming and video on demand.



"Android TV is designed for exactly that application. The AirTV Player, for instance, enables consumers to access the SlingTV OTT video platform along with more than 2000 games and applications in the Google Play store. This device offers a true TV service where content is immediately available for consumption," says Jentz.



"This is very much a case of an operator embracing where the market is heading and getting ahead of it. At the same time, Android TV provides a faster way to roll out new capabilities such as HDR, to generate new revenue streams and ultimately to lower the cost of operating a video service.



To read or listen in on the full interview with Brian Jentz visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/content- exp...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611881/1 End -- CES 2017 -- Customer premises equipment (CPE) based on Google's Android TV platform is rapidly gaining traction in the market because of its ability to help network operators rapidly launch and monetize consumer video services, according to Brian Jentz, Senior Director at Connected Home, TechnicolorAndroid TV technology, he explains, brings the benefits of an open ecosystem, large-scale infrastructure supported by Google and enables operators to roll out new OTT video services much faster and at lower cost. The network service provider response to this key market trend has most recently been illustrated by the announcement of the AirTV Player. At CES 2017 AirTV Player was recognized with the TechRadar 2017 Best Home Theater Product, Reviewed.com's CES Editor's Choice and PC Magazine's Best Home Theater Gear."I see Android TV as being very much at an inflexion point. Telecom Italia launched its service earlier in the year [2016] in Europe. In North America, I expect the launch of the AirTV Player Android TV device to have a big impact on this market. I expect many other operators will roll out Android TV services in the first half of 2017," says Jentz.He adds that there is a growing acceptance by operators that services like YouTube and Netflix are here to stay and many operators are embracing Android TV as an opportunity to offer a seamless experience for both live streaming and video on demand."Android TV is designed for exactly that application. The AirTV Player, for instance, enables consumers to access the SlingTV OTT video platform along with more than 2000 games and applications in the Google Play store. This device offers a true TV service where content is immediately available for consumption,"says Jentz."This is very much a case of an operator embracing where the market is heading and getting ahead of it. At the same time, Android TV provides a faster way to roll out new capabilities such as HDR, to generate new revenue streams and ultimately to lower the cost of operating a video service.To read or listen in on the full interview with Brian Jentz visit:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolorpr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : Technicolor , AirTV , Android TV , Ott , Ota , CES 2017 Industry : Media , Technology , Telecom Location : Las Vegas - Nevada - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Jan 07, 2017

