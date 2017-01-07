Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces DETEKTED, as its newest Annual Sponsor for 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
- Jan. 7, 2017
-- Legal Learning Series, a leader in legal education, networking and events, announced a new sponsorship from DETEKTED, a provider of digital forensics, electronic discovery, and managed services. DETEKTED is owned and operated by Oscar Delatorre, an expert in the litigation support industry. DETEKTED will partner with LLS to provide thought leadership, trends, tips and suggestions as it pertains to eDiscovery, litigation support and forensics; Legal Learning Series is overjoyed to welcome DETEKTED as a sponsor for 2017, and is grateful for the company's generosity and support.
See end of release for information about DETEKTED, its partners and offerings. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.
DETEKTED and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2016-2017 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.QUOTES:
Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series:
"Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome DETEKTED, a well-known local business with strong connections in South Florida. Litigation support and eDiscovery programming have always been a priority at Legal Learning Series and will be counting on Oscar to help. The support we receive from leading companies like DETEKTED, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."MORE INFORMATION:
About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/
) is dedicated to providing higher continuing legal education programs and offering legal experts, consultants, service and technology providers the opportunity to educate the community. We offer comprehensive half day seminars, full day seminars, conferences, lunch and learns, professional development courses to be hosted within law firms, legal networking opportunities, and training. Attendees of the Legal Learning Series include top level professionals:
lawyers, judges, administrators, paralegals, legal assistants, case managers, litigation support managers, legal consultants, and others. Join your colleagues in an exciting journey towards setting higher standards in the legal community. Participate in making a difference.About DETEKTED
Detekted (http://www.detekted.com/
) is a full-service legal technology solutions company located in South Florida, specializing in e-Discovery, Digital Forensics, and Managed IT Services for small to mid-size firms. We focus on the diverse technology needs of law firms, everything from setting up your secure infrastructure to partnering in electronic discovery and digital forensics. Our team of experts works together to find the best solutions to extract electronic data, store it, organize it, and protect it. With over 30 years of combined experience in Information Technology and Forensics we built the company with a structure that focuses on making high-end litigation resources affordable to law firms of all sizes. Services include: Digital Forensics, Data Processing, Hosted Review, Data Preservation, eDiscovery Managed Services (EMS) & Managed IT Services. For more information please contact our friend Oscar Delatorre at odelatorre@detekted.com.CONTACTS:
Oscar Delatorre
CEODETEKTED
866-384-5221
odelatorre@detekted.com