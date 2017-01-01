 
Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Seventy (70) Nations Conspiring Against Israel

Right now seventy nations are conspiring against Israel to divide Jerusalem, precipitating the new Tsiyon Road Radio EbD Commentary feature. Keep up with world issues in prophecy with the new Tsiyon Road Radio EbD Commentary on YouTube.
 
 
JERUSALEM, Israel - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Tsiyon Road Radio has recently come out with the first video in a series of current events commentaries, called EbD Commentary. This series focuses on keeping you up to date on important world affairs that correspond with prophecy events found in Scripture. The videos in this series are time-sensitive and aim to keep you up to date with end time events.

The EbD Commentary series will also include subtitles on YouTube as well as Google's translation into 66 different languages including Spanish, French, Hebrew, Arabic, and various others so that people around the world have access to the important issues discussed in this series.

The first video in this series is called "70 Nations Conspiring Against Israel" and focuses on the meeting that will be held in Paris, France on January 15, 2017 to discuss the dividing of Jerusalem, the Old City, from Israel and into Palestinian Authority territory. Eliyahu notes that 70 nations are attending this important meeting, which also was the number of original nations described in Genesis and is important in Bible prophecy.

Here is a quote from the video.

"The next globalist move against Israel is coming up… when representatives of 70 [SEVENTY] nations will gather in Paris to discuss how best to push their agenda against Israel, now that they have been armed by Barack Obama with the UN resolution as their weapon. Kerry floated a plan to return Israel to the pre-1967 boundaries, while also establishing a Palestinian state in Land now held by Israel, and this may be what they are trying to enforce through the UN, before Trump gets into office. Whatever they are planning, you can be sure it is bad for Israel."

The news touched on by Eliyahu in this first commentary provides a glimpse into what might culminate in the Psalm 83 war mentioned in Scripture.

"They conspire with cunning against your people. They plot against your cherished ones. "Come," they say, "and let's destroy them as a nation, that the name of Israel may be remembered no more." For they have conspired together with one mind. They form an alliance against You." Psalm 83:3-5

You can find the links to this EbD Commentary series on http://tsiyon.org and on the Tsiyon Road Radio YouTube channel.

Media Contact
Emily Rose, Public Relations
206-202-2707
***@tsiyon.org
End
Source:Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio
Email:***@tsiyon.org Email Verified
Tsiyon Messianic Radio News
Click to Share